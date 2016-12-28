Hot Seat Index: With Rex Ryan gone, should Buffalo GM Doug Whaley be on the hot seat?

Last week in this very space, we concluded that Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly wasn’t really being hyperbolic in June when he said Rex Ryan could find himself fired by the Bills by the end of the 2016 season, only his second in Buffalo.

On Tuesday, the Bills fired Ryan (and his twin brother, Rob, who was a member of the team’s defensive coaching staff), making the inevitable a reality a week before the regular-season finale. The Bills’ team Twitter account announced that general manager Doug Whaley will be leading the search for a new coach. But should he be?

Whaley has been the Bills’ general manager since 2013, but he’s been with the franchise since 2010, when he came aboard as assistant general manager and director of pro personnel. As general manager, Whaley has now hired two head coaches – Doug Marrone and Ryan – and neither lasted more than two seasons.

View photos Happier times: Doug Whaley and Rex Ryan during training camp in 2015. (AP) More

Whaley and the Bills interviewed a dozen candidates in January 2015 before hiring Ryan, signing him to a five-year, $27.5 million deal.

It was also Whaley who signed off on a six-year, $90 million-plus contract for quarterback Tyrod Taylor at the start of this season.

But it hasn’t been all bad for Whaley: he also got LeSean McCoy from the Philadelphia Eagles, and even though it was a risk at the time, signing offensive lineman Richie Incognito has, by all appearances, been a positive.

The Bills’ owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, gave Whaley an extension in January of this year. But it’s time for Whaley to show he can hire a great head coach.

It’s the final week of the regular season, meaning Black Monday is just days away, though with three coaches already fired – Ryan, Jeff Fisher and Gus Bradley – the day may not see as many moves as it has in recent years.

View photos Chargers head coach Mike McCoy. (AP) More

Seat’s Still Hot

Mike McCoy, San Diego: The Chargers beat the Houston Texans on Nov. 27, a win that put them tantalizingly close to .500 (5-6) at the time. They have lost four straight since then, including a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week that kept the Browns from becoming just the second 0-16 team in NFL history.

GM Trent Baalke, San Francisco: Trying to buy your way to a championship with a slew of high-priced free-agent signings doesn’t always work, but adding two or three can go a long way. To that end, the Niners currently have $39 million in cap space for a new general manager to use.

GM Dave Caldwell, Jacksonville: When Bradley was fired, owner Shad Khan said Caldwell would lead the search for a new coach, intimating that maybe he isn’t going anywhere. But we’ve said it before: Caldwell hired Bradley in 2013 and then drafted Blake Bortles a year later; the Jaguars were 10-33 with Bradley as head coach and Bortles as starter.

Todd Bowles, New York Jets: Getting shutout is embarrassing, sure, but kicking a 29-yard field goal with just over six minutes to play when you’re down 41-0 as the Jets did last week against the Patriots? Come on, man.

Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis: The team that can’t get any consistency. The Colts won in Week 15 against the Vikings, so following their pattern, they would lose in Week 16 against the Raiders. And they did. Indy lost its first two games but has followed a win, loss, win, loss pattern every week since.

GM Ryan Grigson, Indianapolis: Grigson walked into a situation where he was gifted one of the best young quarterbacks in years and while the Colts have pieces at the offensive skill positions, his lack of investment on the defensive side of the ball, both in the draft and in free agency, is a big part of the reason why Indy struggles. Andrew Luck can’t be asked to score 27-28 points per game every game.