What, exactly, has Kelechi Iheanacho done wrong? That is the question Kelechi Iheanacho has been asking himself as he lies awake at night this season (and Hot Football Transfer Gossip knows this for a fact, because we installed a webcam in his bedroom).

The young Nigerian has repeatedly surpassed expectations at the Etihad, but the club still refuses to be nice to him. They never put him in the starting line-up, they keep buying other expensive teenagers and, now, they’re reportedly trying to offload him.

Last season Iheanacho rocked up from the youth team and scored 14 goals, and this season he has notched seven times in just eight starts. But next season, the Sun claims he could be playing for Borussia Dortmund – and not out of choice.

The 20-year-old Nigerian will allegedly be offered to the German side as a “sweetener” in City’s attempt to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Dortmund are said to value the Gabonese goal machine at £60m, although it’s not clear how much money they will knock off if Iheanacho is part of the deal.

If an agreement can’t be reached with Thomas Tuchel’s side, the Sun adds that fellow Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim could also be interested in Iheanacho. But when he lies awake in bed at night, he sometimes says he’d rather not play for them.

This season’s sexiest teenager is Ryan Sessegnon, the 16-year-old Fulham left-back who is wanted by literally everyone. The latest club to add their name to the list that already had literally everyone (else) on it is Manchester United, says the Mirror.

The Red Devils are attempting to “jump to the front of the queue” to sign the Cottagers starlet and reportedly “hope their reputation of bringing through young players will be influential”. Because Jose Mourinho is all about giving youth a chance.

United may also be encouraged by a story in the Star which states that David de Gea has “made Real Madrid furious” by sending a Whatsapp message to his former Atletico Madrid team-mates predicting they will beat their city rivals in the Champions League semi-final. Admittedly, it would be more encouraging if he made Real Madrid furious by stating that he doesn’t want to play for them.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho under-appreciaters Man City are trying to sign Laurent Koscielny from Arsenal, says the Sun. The Frenchman could apparently leave the Gunners due to their “constant failure to capture a league title”. Instead he’d prefer to fail to capture a league title at the Etihad (and get paid more for it).

Elsewhere, Gunners full-back Hector Bellerin and Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho are on Barcelona’s summer shopping list (AS), Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd all want 21-year-old Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick (Gazzetta dello Sport) and AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Atalanta’s Premier League midfield target Frank Kessie, who has been repeatedly dubbed the “new Yaya Toure” (Calciomercato), possibly to the degree that he got fed up with it and decided to stay in Italy.

@darlingkevin