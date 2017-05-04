Gossip: Griezmann 'agrees £280k-a-week Man Utd deal', Chelsea and Liverpool 'battle for Bertrand'

The bromance between Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann is a beautiful thing. They do their own freestyle raps, they send each other funny Whatsapps; some nights they probably lie in bed hugging each other in a non-sexual way. It’s a heartwarming and seemingly indestructible bond between two fine young men, but if there’s one thing that could tear them apart, it’s money. Lots and lots of money.

Paul Pogba already earns lots and lots of money playing for Manchester United, but today’s Sun reports that his best mate Griezmann could soon be earning lots and lots and LOTS of money at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Gossip – Man United and Liverpool ‘want Fabregas’, Arsenal ‘eye Tottenham youngster’

The tabloid says the Atletico Madrid striker has “agreed personal terms” with United on a five-year deal worth £280,000 a week, which is £60,000 more than Pogba earns. Pogs will be cool with that though, right?

The transfer fee for Griezmann will be £89m that must be paid in one lump sum, although with wages and bonuses the total “could exceed £170m”.

These terms are said to have been agreed following Atletico’s heavy Champions League defeat to rivals Real this week, although the article neglects to mention what Griezmann will do if United fail to qualify for next season’s tournament.

The Sun adds that Atletico will target Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez as a replacement for Griezmann, although the Mirror reveals the Spaniards will face strong competition from Bayern Munich. The Chilean’s agent has reportedly “entered negotiations” with the German champions, who were evidently impressed with Sanchez’s strops all those times they brushed aside the Gunners in Europe.

READ MORE: Gossip – Aubameyang, Sessegnon, Bellerin wanted by top clubs

READ MORE: Gossip – City want Walker, United chase Joe Hart

In another entertaining piece of Arsenal gossip, the Metro reports that Arsene Wenger “went to Kylian Mbappe’s house” last summer in an attempt to lure him from Monaco. The teenager’s response to Wenger rocking up at his front door is not revealed, although one assumes he just hid under the bed until the elder Frenchman had left.

Urged

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also keen on signing AC Milan’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the youngster’s parents have urged him to stay in Italy instead (Calciomercato). They clearly don’t want their little lad hanging around with the likes of Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool and Chelsea will battle to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand after the 27-year-old told his Saints team-mates he is “ready to leave” St Mary’s, claims the Mirror. The Blues may seem a more attractive proposition on current form, but as a Southampton player there is probably something in his contract stating he will have to move to Anfield instead.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are set to launch an improved third bid of £51m for Reds playmaker Philippe Coutinho (Transfermarketweb), Man City are favourites to sign Man Utd left-back Luke Shaw in the summer (Manchester Evening News) and Chelsea are planning to loan out Kurt Zouma next season so that he can recover from a recent long-term injury (Mirror). There is seemingly no problem that Chelsea don’t think can be solved with a loan.

@darlingkevin