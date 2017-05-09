Gossip: Gareth Bale 'agrees' Manchester United transfer, Liverpool 'target' defensive duo, Everton 'make £10m bid' for Sunderland keeper

It’s been such a long time since Gareth Bale was linked with a move to Manchester United that we were almost starting to question if it would ever happen, and whether all the previous stories over the past three years stating that the Welsh superstar was definitely about to sign for the Red Devils were, somehow, complete codswallop.

But anyone who has doubted Gareth’s desire to quit the Bernabeu for Old Trafford might be feeling a tad sheepish this morning – oh ye of little faith – because he’s just gone and “agreed a sensational summer deal” to swap Spain for Mancunia.

This reassuring revelation is brought to us by the Express, which reports that Real president Florentino Perez has “become frustrated with Bale’s fitness and is prepared to sell him this summer” as part of a “huge overhaul”.

The only potential hitch to Bale’s move to United is that he has “made it clear to Jose Mourinho” that he will only make the switch if the club qualify for the Champions League. Which they will, so it’s fine.

READ MORE: Conte plans major Chelsea rebuilding job this summer

READ MORE: Sunderland star Pickford to be targeted by top Premier League clubs

View photos Antoine Griezmann is wanted by Man United More

Meanwhile, the Express says signing Bale would not affect United’s pursuit of fellow Madrid resident Antoine Griezmann, adding that the prospect of pairing them together would be “mouth-watering”.

And let’s not forget that there has also been rather a lot of speculation that United will sign Neymar too, so it’s looking increasingly likely they will be the universe’s best team by August. Lovely stuff.

Those pesky Champions League specialists Real Madrid tend to have a knack of keeping one step ahead though, and Talksport says they are already on the verge of signing “the new Neymar” – also known as Vinicius Junior, a £38m-rated 16-year-old who plays for Flamengo. That’s just typical of them.

To the relief of Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp appears to be prioritising his defence this summer. The Mirror says the Reds are “closing in” on the £25m signing of Burnley’s Michael Keane, while the Star claims Klopp is “confident” of securing a £50m deal for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk. Dejan Lovren’s new £100,000-a-week deal has obviously persuaded the world’s centre-backs that Anfield is the place to be.

READ MORE: Premier League Round-Up: Hope for Arsenal as top-four race takes twist

READ MORE: N’Golo Kante wins FWA Player of the Year Award

READ MORE: Gossip – Lukaku could snub Chelsea for Man United

READ MORE: Tyson Fury pleads innocence before doping hearing

Relegated Sunderland will demand £30m for in-demand goalkeeper Jordan Pickford , who the Express says is wanted by Arsenal, West Ham and both Manchester clubs. Therefore Everton’s bid of £10m for the 23-year-old shotstopper, as reported by the Sun, seems a bit cheeky.

Elsewhere, West Brom and Crystal Palace will battle to sign Black Cats defender Lamine Kone in the summer (Birmingham Mail).

Tottenham could target Bournemouth’s Spurs academy reject Adam Smith as a replacement for unsettled right-back Kyle Walker (Mirror).

Arsenal are interested in appointing Borussia Dortmund’s Michael Zorc as their director of football (Telegraph) as they devise of new ways of not sacking Arsene Wenger.

@darlingkevin