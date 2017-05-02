After a horrible, terrible April, the Giants hope to clean up in May

LOS ANGELES – There are few pursuits that clean up afterward quite like baseball does, that arrive the next day at zero-zero, unbloodied, again and again, like baseball does. Days pass. Hundreds of them. They register, but are relatively uncounted. There have been so many to catalog already, and so many more to catalog that can – and almost certainly will – bring change or clarity or something that, honestly, might not be so evident today. That wasn’t evident yesterday. And tomorrow’s a little iffy.

All of which to say is, the San Francisco Giants have been almost incomprehensively terrible, and utterly unfortunate, for a month, and in spite of the facts of flabby bats and soggy arms and dirt-bike calamity and brain trauma and fluttery heart and 9-17 despair, the professional ballplayer is the person most equipped in our society to show up today as though nothing happened yesterday. In fact, as though yesterday was not so bad at all, if you’d simply open your hearts and minds to the possibilities of one decent swing among many, of one chalk-splattering hit that, you know, coulda gone either way, of a whole week that was a bad hop or two from presentable.

The alternative is to kick the dirt and mourn what cannot be fixed. What cannot be saved. April is dead and gone. All the things that made April so frail are not, of course, gone, but why drag all that into it?

The Giants need so much today. A month in, they arrived at Dodger Stadium on Monday night last in the National League in runs, home runs and OPS, but – hey, hey – 14th in on-base percentage. Their relievers’ combined ERA is bottom five. Their starters’ ERA is bottom half, though improving. This is what happens apparently when injuries come and they are followed by accidents on the trail, and then there are just the crummy swings to account for, and the lousy decisions to swing, all of which can happen to a club. The problem is when they come bundled. So you look up on a Monday morning and think it’s probably time to win a ballgame, get a decent thing going here, and then learn the opposing pitcher is going to be Clayton Kershaw.

“You never know how it’s going to go,” Ty Blach said. “Things can turn just like that.”

He snapped his fingers.

Hunter Pence watches his two-run home run off Clayton Kershaw. (AP) More

Blach is the 26-year-old left-hander who stands where Madison Bumgarner did up until a week-and-a-half ago. That is, in the Giants’ rotation. Now Bumgarner won’t pitch for two or three months, and when he and his dirt bike went down in a heap of dust and most everyone was predicting the end of the Giants’ season for it, it was Blach who was up on the mound holding the baseball. Undeterred, he’s made two starts, given up all of seven hits and two runs in them, and the Giants lost both, because April was still happening to them.

He is an impressively earnest young man, a fifth-round draft pick from five years ago who’d surfaced in September, shut out the Dodgers for eight innings on Oct. 1, and in 13 major league appearances has a 1.82 ERA. Besides that, he wears cowboy boots, old brown ones that look impressively worked in, which is maybe as close as you’re going to get to filling Bumgarner’s shoes. Blach’s family owns a ranch and about 500 head of Hereford-Angus in the east Colorado town of Yuma. Asked about that, Blach grinned and said his best times there were feeding the horses and sweeping out the barn with his grandfather, Perry Blach, a stout World War II veteran who’d also been an offensive guard at Colorado State. Mr. Blach died six years ago.

“I loved getting up early in the mornings,” he said, “and doing chores with my grandpa.”

They’d talk some baseball, but mostly other stuff, about nothing and everything, what you’d suspect. There probably are lessons around the barn about patience and preparation and routine, just like pitching but without the shovel. So when everything that could be going wrong was going wrong, the Giants handed Bumgarner’s spot to Ty Blach, and Ty Blach nodded and went about doing what he’s always done.

Read More