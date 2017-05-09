In honor of Billy Joel’s birthday, let’s remember when Piano Man took over a World Series game

With Billy Joel celebrating his 68th birthday on May 9, we want to pay tribute to him by remembering a fun moment that he was involved in during a recent Fall Classic.

See, things haven't always been a disaster for the New York Mets. Just two years ago, they were in the World Series against the Royals.

One of the most memorable moments of the series took place late in Game 3 when the Citi Field crowd serenaded Joel with Piano Man. The entire crowd got on its feet and belted out the classic tune while Joel, who earlier sang the national anthem, looked on from a suite. Toward the end, the crooner joined in sang a few words, as well.

Joel has a history with the Mets, playing the last event ever at Shea Stadium in 2008. During the final show, Joel surprised the crowd with Paul McCartney, who performed at Shea Stadium in 1965 with the Beatles.

Happy Birthday, Billy.