Home Run Derby: The world deserves an Ichiro vs. Aaron Judge matchup

Someone is going to hit a ball 500 feet at the Home Run Derby this year. If the ball really is juiced – psssssst, the ball really is juiced – then pipe shots on a platter to the best power hitters in the world means finally, mercifully, the monstrosity in center field at Marlins Park will receive an assault commensurate to the one it has committed on our senses for the last five years.

The Derby reboot in 2015 – timed rounds, bonuses for long home runs – lent some temporary juice to an event that, like the Slam Dunk Contest, had grown tired. Here’s the truth: No matter how much the formats are tweaked, the events are only as good as the participants.

Two of the eight in this year’s Derby are known. The first is Giancarlo Stanton. He may be the 500-foot favorite. He hit a ball 510 feet in the 2014 Derby and knows Marlins Park better than anyone. The other is Miguel Sano, the Minnesota Twins’ massive slugger. He may not be the first choice, but he’s a worthy one.

The other six spots are up for grabs, and as a connoisseur of the home run, I’ve taken it upon myself to come up with the perfect complements to Stanton and Sano. In order to do so, I looked at a pool of 20 players and assessed their worthiness. Here are the 20, followed by a first-round cut to 10 and then, ultimately, a rendering of the six who should be there the night of July 10.

Must-Haves

Aaron Judge: The Home Run Derby is supposed to be an event, right? Judge vs. Stanton in a long ball-hitting contest is about as close to a must-watch for casual fans as baseball can offer. Judge is a Yankee. He hits the ball harder than anybody – Stanton included. If Judge declines, the Derby will be far, far worse for it.

Cody Bellinger: Ditto Bellinger. Like Judge, he’s a rookie. Like Judge, he leads his league in home runs. He doesn’t hit the ball as hard or as far as Judge, but for pure aesthetics, his swing is Sistine Chapel-ceiling gorgeous. To miss those majestic, glorious shots deep into the night would be a shame.

Bombers

Joey Gallo: There is a good argument that Joey Gallo exists on this earth specifically to participate in the Home Run Derby every year. This season, he has 20 home runs, 13 singles, 11 doubles and two triples. As a bonus, he also would be the likeliest player to swing and miss in the Derby, which, in the rare instances it occurs, provides instant entertainment.

George Springer: He hits moonshots and lasers, pull side and oppo, upper tank and Crawford Boxes. Springer is one of the most versatile home run hitters in baseball. The only question is: Does the Derby really need a five-tool slugger?

Bryce Harper: Only once has Harper participated in the Derby, during his second season, and he lost in the finals to Yoenis Cespedes. He is the most well-known player in baseball. Big events that are so well-suited to Harper practically demand his participation.

Kris Bryant: The last time he was in the Derby, it was a feel-good story, with his dad pitching to him. He lost in the first round. Surely he’s got more in him.

Not Happening, But …

Mike Trout: Please. Just heal in time. Really, it’s OK to come back from a wrist injury to play in an exhibition contest that past participants fear led to a poor second half. (Note: It doesn’t. The Derby Curse is not real.) What’s that? He’s not going? No chance in hell? Fine. What about …

Freddie Freeman: Nope. Not him, either.

Deserve Consideration

Eric Thames: Here is a 30-minute audition tape. Tell me this guy shouldn’t be in the Derby.

Marcell Ozuna: Two Marlins in one Derby? If Stanton didn’t exist, Ozuna’s chances might be a lot better.

Logan Morrison: Just imagine the headline possibilities! Ex-Marlin returns to location of immense frustration and shoddy ownership, reminds city that doesn’t care about baseball who he is. Oh, and with 22 homers for the Rays this year, he deserves strong consideration.

Joey Votto: He’s so disciplined at the plate, you’re almost afraid he’ll take half the pitches and bomb out in the first round. An invite for Votto would serve as recognition of how incredible a hitter he is, though, and allow him to let go of the burdens felt to get on base and rip like there’s no tomorrow.

Justin Smoak: He’s a great story. He’s got a lot of home runs. The last-name puns are Home Run Derby-broadcast gimmes.

