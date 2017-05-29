This home run bounced off two outfielders before going over the fence

Let’s call this one Jose CansecDOS. A pair of minor league outfielders helped turn a fly ball into a home run Sunday in entertainingly goofy fashion.

It didn’t bounce off their heads like the famous Jose Canseco play (which, coincidently, celebrated its 24th anniversary Friday) but it was still a play that should make quite a few blooper reels.

The ball came off the bat of Alex Jones of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The outfield of the Kannapolis Intimidators, who we assure you are a real team, then went into slapstick mode. The ball hit off the glove of center fielder Joel Booker, then bounced off the chest of left fielder Jameson Fisher and over the fence.

Be sure to watch the entire highlight below to get the full effect:

Now here's something you don't see everyday. pic.twitter.com/WaD3yxkMSw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 29, 2017





Probably the best thing about this is you couldn’t duplicate it again if you tried. Perhaps only if you were making a Rube Goldberg machine for dingers.

