Holly Holm files complaint about referee, appeals title loss to Germaine de Randamie

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission as a result of blows after the bell she suffered in her loss to Germaine de Randamie in their featherweight title bout in the main event Saturday of UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

Holm’s appeal, filed by attorneys Paul Bardacke and Breanna Houghton, includes a complaint against referee Todd Anderson, who chose not to penalize de Randamie despite blows thrown well after the bell following Rounds 2 and 3.

The appeal, first reported by MMA Fighting, asks the commission to review Anderson’s decision.

Germaine de Randamie (L) lands a right hand to the chin of Holly Holm after the bell to end the second round, but referee Todd Anderson did not deduct a point. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

“We respectfully request the commission review referee Anderson’s failure to assess a foul and render a decision regarding a point deduction following Round 2, and failure to assess a foul and a point deduction following Round 3, and determine an appropriate result,” the complaint states.

After the horn sounded in the second and third rounds, Anderson didn’t stand in between Holm and de Randamie which led to de Randamie inexcusably blasting Holm with three vicious punches including the two in the second which clearly had Holm wobbled.

Referee Todd Anderson raises Germaine de Randamie's arm in victory after her controversial win over Holly Holm at UFC 208 in Brooklyn. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Anderson failed to even warn the Dutch striker after the first incident and for reasons that five days we still cannot explain, de Randamie was only given a warning when it appeared a point deduction would have been warranted. One of the late punches following Round 2 appeared to wobble Holm and may have affected Holm’s performance for the remainder of the fight. That in and of itself would seem worthy of a point deduction from de Randamie.

If Anderson at the low end, deducts one point after the third round, the fight is scored a draw. If Anderson deducts points for the fouls after both the second and the third, Holm would have won a decision and would have been declared the champion.

In a statement to MMA Fighting, the NYSAC said, “As of this time, the Commission has not yet received an appeal from the Holm camp. It will be properly considered when, and if, received.”

Both Holm and de Randamie want an immediate rematch to take place but it is unknown if that will be the next step the UFC takes. UFC president Dana White said following the fight that he wants Cris “Cyborg” Justino to be next.

