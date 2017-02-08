Cyborg's shadow looms as Holly Holm chases another UFC title in new division

This was designed to be, and in some ways still is despite her absence, the kickoff of “The Cyborg Show.” Powerful featherweight Cris Justino had long been the one great fighter the UFC couldn’t snag, until the promotion took the unusual step of creating a division specifically for her.
But when the featherweight title that UFC president Dana White created in December expressly for Justino is up for grabs at UFC 208 on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Justino will be some 3,000 miles away in her Southern California home.
Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will fight for the title that had once seemed to be Justino’s birthright.
And it put Holm in an odd, but uniquely familiar position. Holm had defeated the then-unbeaten and seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 14, 2015.
It was a great time in her life, but that’s not to say that there weren’t many exceptionally frustrating moments for Holm in the days and weeks leading up to the bout.
Holm had been an elite athlete for much of her life, and upon signing with the UFC in 2014, she earned significant notoriety for her career as one of boxing’s best female fighters.
Prior to competing in mixed martial arts, Holm had become a boxing legend. She won world titles in three weight classes and was regarded by many as one of the greatest female boxers who ever lived.
This is a woman who is used to winning, but prior to UFC 193, the media and public perception was that she’d be the latest to be mauled by Rousey.
“It was so weird, but people would ask me, ‘How long do you think you can last?’ ” Holm said. “That was so odd to me. I was like, ‘I’m not going for a participation ribbon. I’m going there to win.’ ”
She got plenty of sideways glances and suppressed laughs, but Holm got the last laugh when she scored what is among the greatest upsets in MMA history and dominated Rousey before stopping her in the second round.
A full 15 months have passed since that momentous night, and in some ways, little has changed for Holm. Oh, much has changed – she lost her belt in her first defense and is 0-2 since defeating Rousey – but as Holm prepares to meet de Randamie on Saturday, it’s like the clock has turned back to the fall of 2015.
Instead of being asked incessantly about the presence of Rousey at UFC 193, though, the topic is now about the absence of Justino at UFC 208.
It’s a legitimate question. The division was created for Justino, whom the UFC for years desperately wanted to pair with Rousey at 135 pounds in what it believed would have been a record-breaking pay-per-view. Those plans were scuttled, though, when Justino could not make the weight.
After much public debate back and forth, primarily between White and former Justino manager Tito Ortiz, the UFC signed Justino and had her fight a pair of bouts, at 140 pounds.
Those fights turned into one-sided wins over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg and were evidence of why the UFC so badly wanted to match her with Rousey. By the time the Lansberg fight ended early in the second round, it was obvious that in Justino, the UFC had a superstar on its hands. All she needed was a stage, and UFC 208 would be it.
Justino fought the kind of powerful, action-packed style that fans loved. She was as dominant as Rousey had been and because she’d taken so much abuse from White, many fans had latched onto her and felt a kinship with her.
Those victories, her star potential and Justino’s insistence that even making 140 pounds was not only difficult for her but dangerous to her health, led the UFC to create the featherweight division.
And so, with no featherweights other than Justino under contract, the UFC created the division and offered her a title fight. Once, it was against Holm. Justino declined, saying she needed more time to recover from the cut against Lansberg.
Then, it was against de Randamie. For the same reason, Justino again said no. Then the UFC offered another match with Holm, and Justino declined a third time.
That led White to move on, and create the division without her. At the very least, he’d hoped he could have Justino fight the winner.
Justino had put out a video of her weight cut against Lansberg that received wide circulation showing how difficult cutting the final few pounds to reach 140 had been.
Privately, UFC officials were skeptical. At UFC 207, an employee told Yahoo Sports that she’d been weighed fully clothed on Tuesday, five days before the fight, and that even with clothes and shoes on, she weighed 156, not the 170 she’d been claiming.
Yet, even that little nugget wasn’t enough to stop the UFC from trying to put Justino into its first featherweight title fight.
That changed by mid-December. On the night that White announced the Holm-de Randamie match for UFC 208, he had information that no one else had: Justino had been accused of failing an anti-doping test by USADA.
Justino had failed once before, in 2011, while she was fighting in the now-defunct Strikeforce promotion. She insisted she used it to cut weight and not to put on muscle.
On March 26, 2014, two days before she fought Jorina Baars in a Muay Thai match in Las Vegas, Justino sat down to lunch with Yahoo Sports at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas and discussed her situation.
She cried at times, talking of how harsh words from White and some of the UFC fans about her physique had hurt her emotionally. White once joked that she looked like ex-UFC fighter Wanderlei Silva.
Justino swore up and down that day that she didn’t need performance-enhancing drugs, because she was always large and muscular. She said from the time she was in middle school, she was far larger and more muscular than most of the other kids in her class.
Upon the announcement of her failed test in December, Justino and her boyfriend, Ray Elbe, insisted that she’d been taking something prescribed by her doctor.
The matter is now before USADA, but she’s likely to face a suspension given that the fighters are responsible for what goes into their bodies. If they need to take something for medical reasons that is banned, they need to ask for a therapeutic-use exemption, which Justino did not do.
And so that leaves her out with an uncertain future, and Holm as the biggest name in a division devoid of any fighters. The UFC has yet to announce the signings of any other featherweights, and so as a former champion, Holm is by default the division’s most notable name.
But she’s got her issues, as well. Like the other two former women who held the UFC bantamweight belt, Rousey and Miesha Tate, Holm is 0-2 in her last two bouts. She lost the title when she was choked out by Tate at UFC 196 last March, and then was beaten by Valentina Shevchenko in July.
It was an incredible, remarkable and meteoric rise to the top for Holm, but a difficult-to-understand fall. She has attributed her loss to Tate to a loss of focus, but in an interview with Yahoo Sports, she changed that.
“I guess I wouldn’t say it was a loss of focus, but I wasn’t fighting with the same sense of urgency,” she said. “When they talk about a sense of urgency, it’s you’re being told, ‘Watch out for this, pay attention to that,’ and you’re on point and your mind is sharp both offensively and defensively.
“I guess maybe I slacked off a little bit and I didn’t fight with the same sense of urgency I did. And that made a difference.”
She can make a huge difference by winning. If she defeats de Randamie, she’ll become only the fourth UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes, joining Randy Couture (heavyweight and light heavyweight), B.J. Penn (welterweight and lightweight) and Conor McGregor (featherweight and lightweight).
Holm, though, has been through enough in both her boxing and MMA careers to know not to worry about that. Though she doesn’t have the same kind of reputation that Rousey had or Justino does, de Randamie is an outstanding kickboxer who once won 37 fights in a row.
The match on paper figures to be a slugfest, but Holm has always applied science to the art.
“I don’t go into any fight thinking there is one set way it will go,” she said. “We have a plan, but if I have to, I’ll adjust and go to Plan B,” she said. “A lot of people see us standing there and having a kickboxing match, but that might not be realistic. I’m just going to go in and fight the best MMA fight I can and bring that sense of urgency to it and not worry about anything or anyone other than what I need to do to win.”
