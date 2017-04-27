HMRC, Moyes and Barton highlight how the beautiful game has turned ugly

Football's most beautiful player, Pelé, popularized the phrase "The Beautiful Game". And when watching Lionel Messi slalom through tackles that strapline still legitimately has some weight. However, perhaps just as strikingly, there is an ugliness seeping through football and it is finding new and inventive ways to become even less likeable.

This week has seen Burnley's Joey Barton banned for 18 months for gambling on games, Sunderland boss David Moyes charged for threatening to slap a female journalist and West Ham United and Newcastle United raided in a tax fraud investigation.

The global game is already tainted off the field by the shenanigans of disgraced former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and his cohorts; something which will very much be in the public eye when the sport's biggest event is played out in unbearable heat and before sparse crowds in Qatar in 2022.

On the pitch barely a week goes by without some Premier League footballer dishonouring his profession by attempting to get an opponent sent off or diving to win a penalty. Even the feel-good story of Leicester City's improbable championship has been tarnished by the sacking of much-loved manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year later.

This season has seen new and despicable corners uncovered with the exposure of a decades-old scandal that has seen hundreds of victims of alleged sexual abuse within the game reveal the horrors they faced to the police.

And so we come to this week's infractions, which are all a long way from settled.

After a game against Burnley in March, Black Cats boss Moyes told BBC reporter Vicki Sparks: "You're just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you're a woman."

Six weeks later The Football Association has finally decided: "It is alleged the Sunderland manager's remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute." Some will try to claim that Moyes was not being sexist, while others might argue that it is hard to bring "the game into disrepute" when it is so dishonourable already. Others will say it was a momentary foolishness by a respected coach, but others will argue it is just the tip of a sexist iceberg in a sport which plays by its own rules.

It will be quite some time before we know the legal outcome of the dawn raids by Her Majesty's Revenues and Customs at the homes of West Ham and Newcastle, with the latter's managing director, Lee Charnley, arrested as part of the investigation into the clubs' transfer dealings. While the individuals and clubs remain innocent until proven guilty, 180 HMRC officers believe it was worth searching for evidence in relation to income tax and national insurance fraud.

And so to the case of Barton, a highly divisive figure in the game, a man capable of being a highly articulate football philosopher and/or starting a fight in an empty room. The former England international has been suspended from all footballing activity for 18 months by the FA after admitting to placing almost 1,300 bets on football matches between 2006 and 2016. Barton plans to appeal against the length of the suspension, which will probably end the 34-year-old's controversial career.

