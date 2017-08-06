Hit alarm on Paxton Lynch if Trevor Siemian wins Broncos' QB job by default

View photos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – For a moment Saturday, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller rubbed the hair on his chin and considered a question about today’s NFL and the idea of winning games through classical – if not archaic – means. Age-old principles like running the football, not turning the ball over and putting pressure on opponents defensively.

It was a question about mentality, but Miller is quite perceptive. He knew that like most things in Broncos training camp, this was a quarterback question. And to that, he rattled off a list.

Dallas, Green Bay, New England, Pittsburgh.

“There’s going to come a time when you play a great offense and you’re going to need your offense, too,” Miller said of the list. “All offenses in the league aren’t incredible. But when you come across those teams, you’ve got to score points.”

Those kidding themselves can try and frame this conversation in a multitude of ways. Breath can be wasted talking about offensive line additions or backfield depth. The belief that skill position players can elevate surrounding talent can be debated, or that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy might bring improvement after his stint as a head coach with the San Diego Chargers. All of that is worthy of some thought. But really, this is all about one thing now.

The quarterbacks. Just like last season. And to the behind-closed-doors chagrin of the Broncos staff, that is the problem right now. This feels just like last season.

It’s unsettled. Things aren’t going according to plan with Paxton Lynch. As much as general manager John Elway might say publicly that things are working themselves out and Paxton is a better pro and Trevor Siemian is competing, this all feels very familiar and very undone.

Here’s an early assessment of the derby from behind the scenes, from a handful of team personnel:

First, Siemian. He is ahead in this race basically by default. He is solid and brings a pro mentality every day. But he’s also more steady than spectacular – a reality that speaks to what Elway and the personnel staff believe about him in the longer term. And that longer view is that Siemian is an option whose greatest upside might be no better than a middle-of-league starter. Adequate NFL starting material, but not special. Perhaps he will be capable of winning games consistently, but his talent doesn’t appear to be that of a guy who can elevate the unit around him for the next decade.

Next, Lynch. More than anything, Elway and the personnel staff want him to seize this job and take a big step forward, but he hasn’t done it at this point. Given the talent that Elway believes he has, the grand design is to get Lynch into the starting job at some stage this season. Preferably, things would click for him and he’d win the job outright. But the opposite has happened. If you believe the practice tape that others have watched, Lynch has lost every single practice session to Siemian. His sparse collection of good days has been – at best – on par with Siemian’s good days. Lynch’s bad days have been exponentially worse. Most notably, a practice in which he threw three straight interceptions and left Elway clench-jawed.

So, yeah, as far as the Lynch plan goes, it’s not in the greatest of spots right now.

Here’s the Broncos’ silver lining: It’s still the first week of August and neither quarterback has faced a defense that isn’t their own. And lest anyone doubt it, Denver’s defense is elite and also knows its opposition inside and out. All of that puts the still-developing in-house quarterbacks at a sizable disadvantage. Given those realities, nobody should assume the offense is going off a cliff. Not yet.

