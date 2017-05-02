Hip bruise sidelines Dodgers pitcher Ryu

Los Angeles (AFP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-Jin was placed on Major League Baseball's 10-day disabled list on Monday with a bruised left hip.

The 30-year-old South Korean left-hander suffered the injury while sliding into second base Sunday in the Dodgers' 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ryu picked up the victory Sunday after surrendering only one run on three hits while striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings.

It was Ryu's lone victory in five decisions this season, which has season him post a 4.05 earned-run average over five starts in the first month of the season.

Ryu was just back into the Dodgers rotation after throwing only one regular-season game in 2016 following shoulder surgery in May 2015.

Ryu, who helped South Korea to 2008 Olympic gold and the 2009 World Baseball Classic final, played seven years for the Hanwha Eagles in his homeland before joining the Dodgers in 2013.

The Dodgers, 14-12 and two games back of National League west division leader Colorado, added 31-year-old right-hander Josh Fields to the roster to replace Ryu. Fields has a 1.29 earned-run average in nine Dodgers relief appearances this year.