Hill, Delle Donne power Mystics comeback win over Sun

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Tayler Hill scored 18 points, Elena Delle Donne scored a game-winning 3-point play with 44 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics rallied from a nine point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 78-76 on Wednesday.

The win is Washington's third straight after a 1-2 start.

Shekinna Stricklen's 3-pointer gave the Sun a 73-64 lead with 4:33 left. A Krystal Thomas jumper 15 seconds later sparked a 9-0 Mystics run to tie it at 73 with 2:29 to go.

With the scored knotted at 75, Delle Donne put Washington (4-2) in front for good, completing a 3-point play for a 78-75 lead. The Sun (1-5) had a final chance to tie it when Della Donne fouled Alex Bentley while attempting the game tying 3, but she missed the first free throw.

Delle Donne finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Hill added eight assists.

Stricklen led the Sun with 20 points.

