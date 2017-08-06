Highlights from the speeches of the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

What a fun, eclectic class the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed on Saturday night.

In Canton, Ohio, the seven new inductees were officially enshrined with each giving a speech that mentioned teammates, friends, family, coaches, and their journeys in general. There were some touching moments and some serious ones. Here are the highlights from each of the seven speeches (to read about each new Hall of Famer’s greatest moment, click on the links below):

Seattle Seahawks S Kenny Easley

Easley was first to speak at the ceremony. Easley often mentioned his religious faith, and how grateful he was to to “Hall of Famer No. 306.” The most touching part of his speech came when he talked about his parents: his mother, who fell ill last week and couldn’t attend Saturday’s ceremony, and her support when he left his home in Virginia for UCLA, and his late father. Easley got serious near the end of his speech and said he had a message that was important to him: “Black lives do matter,” Easley said. “And all lives matter, too. But the carnage affecting young black men today, from random violence to police shootings across this nation, has to stop.” A little later he said his teleprompter cut off, so he finished his speech.

Memorable quote: “You see, this joy I have tonight, the world didn’t give it to me, and the world sure can’t take it away.”

Miami Dolphins/New York Jets/Washington Redskins DE Jason Taylor

Early in his speech Taylor thanked his mother Georgia, who he said was the toughest person he ever met. He continued talking about a tough upbringing and Georgia Taylor’s guidance while she wiped away tears. Taylor broke down crying himself when talking about his agent and friend Gary Wichard, who died in 2011, and said Wichard was the father he never had. He singled out many teammates, and also Alonzo Mourning, the former Miami Heat star who was in Canton. He also joked to Redskins owner Daniel Snyder that he “stole a lot of money” from him after not playing well in his one Washington season. Near the end of his speech he had another emotional moment, telling his kids that he hoped he’d be remembered as “a Hall of Fame dad.”

Memorable quote: “After about the fifth day of training camp my rookie year, between the two-a-days, the heat and humidity, Jimmy [Johnson, his first coach], I went back to my room and called my mom and said, ‘You know what mom? I don’t know if this NFL thing is for me.’ I was that beaten down after five days. She said, ‘Well you can come home and get a job or go to the military. Or you can get your butt to bed and get back to practice.’ So coach, you almost made me quit, but I’m glad I didn’t. I’m glad you kept pushing me and forced me to grow and become the player I am.”

New Orleans Saints/Atlanta Falcons/Minnesota Vikings/Kansas City Chiefs/New York Giants kicker Morten Andersen

The NFL’s all-time leading scorer began his speech with: “Good evening Canton, Ohio. Good morning, Denmark,” a nod to where he was born. He said he planned to spend less than a year in the United States as a foreign exchange student, but he was asked if he could kick for Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He told a funny story about his first practice playing American football, and how players “blocked my view of those funny-looking posts sticking up in the air.” And when the ball was snapped back he thought, “Man, the ball is not round.” He said he made his first kick and it changed his life.

Memorable quote: “I’ve learned with age comes wisdom and perspective. I know now that quality life is all about purposeful living with people you love and respect. The focus is on ‘we,’ and not ‘me.’ This I learned from football.”

Denver Broncos RB Terrell Davis

Davis’ speech focused on his hard road to the NFL. As the youngest of six boys, he said he wanted to prove his toughness to his dad, and that’s part of what drew him to football. Davis talked about how he started getting in trouble after his dad died when he was 12, and he was a “child in crisis.” He said he had a shotgun pointed at him at 14, and was lucky to escape alive. He vowed then to get on a better path. He ended up at Long Beach St., whose football program folded when he was there. He transferred to Georgia (and wondered if he’d ever play again after after a hamstring injury), became a sixth-round pick of the Broncos, and ultimately became a Super Bowl MVP, league MVP and Hall of Famer. During his speech was one of the best moments of the night, when Davis was talking to his young sons, and one wanted to show everyone he got Sour Patch Kids candy, and the other made a face for the camera.

