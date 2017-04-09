HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Four

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 (Reuters) - Latest news from the final round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Sunday.

ELS BIDS FAREWELL TO MASTERS

South African four-time majors champion Ernie Els, playing in what is likely his final Masters, carded a six-over-par 78 in the final round, bringing him to 20 over for the tournament.

MICKELSON MASTERS PAR-FIVE SECOND

Phil Mickelson's eagle at the par-five second brought him to six-under on that hole for the week having followed an eagle on Thursday at Pink Dogwood with birdies in the next two rounds.

