HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Four

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 (Reuters) - Latest news from the final round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Sunday.
ELS BIDS FAREWELL TO MASTERS
South African four-time majors champion Ernie Els, playing in what is likely his final Masters, carded a six-over-par 78 in the final round, bringing him to 20 over for the tournament.
MICKELSON MASTERS PAR-FIVE SECOND
Phil Mickelson's eagle at the par-five second brought him to six-under on that hole for the week having followed an eagle on Thursday at Pink Dogwood with birdies in the next two rounds.
