High school triathlon opens up a new opportunity for youth in the sport, but the development is not without challenges

LAKEWOOD, Calif. — In an age of youth specialization in sports and special elite programs for young athletes, Mark Mason is pushing for a different trend.

Mason, an Ironman athlete and cross country and track coach at Point Arena High School, has been working to open up the sport of triathlon to high school students all across California.

For the last six years, Mason has led a club triathlon team at his high school and helped students learn how to swim, bike and run their way to success. With the help of the community and sponsors, he has been able to provide equipment to the athletes and find cheap races where the students compete against their peers and against college-aged triathletes.

Mason helped start the California High School Triathlon Conference in 2011, and he has recruited several other schools to join a league that he said provides an opportunity for kids to try something new, something that brings them immediate status among their friend group.

“They are instantly bad***es at their school,” Mason said. “They are seen as gods, three-sport athletes.”

Jordan Chalmers, a triathlete and a sophomore at Lakewood High School, said the same phenomenon has spread to her school, and she received new attention and respect from her classmates when the principal announced her triathlon accomplishments over the loudspeaker at school.

“After the announcement, I went to one of my classes which was filled with baseball and softball players, and they were like, ‘What’s a triathlon?,’ ” Jordan said. “My friends freaked out.”

The coach of the Lakewood team, David Klein, said the principal of the high school has offered complete support for the club and even proposed hosting a staff triathlon on the school grounds.

But not every administrator has embraced the sport with as much support.

Mason said he has heard from kids who have wanted to create their own teams at their high schools but have been met with pushback from schools, administrators and other groups.

“It’s not the kids, the kids are great, it’s the freaking schools and the organizations,” Mason said “Some kids contact me directly and want to start a team and their high school says no. They get all freaked out, the insurance on this.”

In an effort to drive increased interest in the sport and allow high schoolers the opportunity to compete under a larger governing body, USA Triathlon announced a new series of high school state championships for triathlon in May. This new development could allow more athletes like Chalmers and the kids at Point Arena High School to try something new, improve their athleticism and gain increasing respect in the school hallways.

Twenty-one states will now offer championship races, most in conjunction with already existing races or college races. This series will create excitement for young athletes potentially interested in triathlon, but Mason hopes that the championships won’t let the sport to once again be cut off to those of all incomes.

