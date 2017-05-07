MLB: Hicks powers Yankees past Cubs, Red Sox among big winners

The Chicago Cubs' pitching woes continued as the New York Yankees put up five runs in the first inning of Saturday's 11-6 win in MLB.

World Series champions the Chicago Cubs lost to the Aaron Hicks-inspired New York Yankees, while the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers were big winners.

Aaron Hicks went four for five with three runs scored, a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base to lead the Yankees. The outfielder has been one of his team's surprising heroes this season, and is now batting a cool .355.

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro continued blasting his former club. He collected three hits with two runs scored, a home run, three RBIs and a walk. He is batting .381 this season.

Things got so bad for Cubs pitchers on Saturday that backup catcher Miguel Montero had to pitch the ninth inning. He was the only Cubs 'pitcher' to leave the game without an earned run.

The Red Sox crushed the Minnesota Twins 11-1, the Reds dismantled the San Francisco Giants 14-2 and the Dodgers eased past the San Diego Padres 10-2.

Elsewhere, the New York Mets accounted for the Miami Marlins 11-3, the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1, the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2, the Tampa Bay Rays saw off the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1, the Detroit Tigers lost 6-5 to the Oakland Athletics, the Baltimore Orioles topped the Chicago White Sox by the same scoreline, the Washington Nationals were 6-2 winners against the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2, the St Louis Cardinals overcame the Atlanta Braves 5-3, the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1, the Cleveland Indians posted a 3-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals, while the Houston Astros suffered a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

COLE LEADS PIRATES

Pirates ace Gerrit Cole was held to a no-decision Saturday, but he dazzled the Brewers by allowing just one run off two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings. Pittsburgh ultimately beat Milwaukee in 10 innings, and Cole lowered his ERA to 3.14 for the season.

Rockies trio Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu combined for eight hits, five runs scored, five RBIs and a home run (Arenado) in a win over the Diamondbacks. The Rockies and Diamondbacks boast two of the most explosive line-ups in MLB, but their pitching will be the difference between a solid season and possible World Series contention.

BLACH STRUGGLES AS GIANTS CRUMBLE

Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach was hammered for 10 runs (eight earned) off 11 hits in just three innings of work. Blach was pounded by the Reds early and often, which led to a 12-run loss. The Giants are now a disappointing 11-20 this season, and are in desperate need of pitching help with Madison Bumgarner still injured.

CORREA SHOWING OFF

Houston's Carlos Correa is not your average shortstop.

NATIONALS AT PHILLIES

Ryan Zimmerman hit another home run on Saturday, continuing his unmatched form so far this season. Washington will send Tanner Roark (3-1, 4.04 ERA) to the mound to face off against Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.18) in an intriguing pitching duel on Sunday. The Nationals have won four straight games, and are 12-3 on the road this year.