Hey Kenley Jansen, Dodgers to blame for Dodgers All-Star snubs

Of all the ways to celebrate his second consecutive All-Star Game selection, Kenley Jansen, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ closer, chose to eviscerate the people who on average pay more than $30 a ticket to watch him pitch. As noble and well-intentioned as his rant against Dodgers fans for not voting third baseman Justin Turner and shortstop Corey Seager into starting spots may have been, it reeked of ignorance, smacked of pettiness and reminded of the tone-deaf bubble in which so many ballplayers live.

“I’ll say it loud and clear again,” Jansen said. “It’s the Dodgers fans’ fault.”

Right. It’s the fans’ fault that for the fourth consecutive year, SportsNet LA, the regional sports network that broadcasts Dodgers games, is blacked out in the homes of millions across the Los Angeles metro area because of a carriage dispute stemming from the $8 billion-plus local-TV deal the Dodgers signed. It’s the fans’ fault that the easiest, most direct way for a team to urge them to rock the All-Star vote is stuck in the middle of a corporate tug of war with both sides’ hands bloodied beyond recognition – and neither willing to budge. It’s the fans’ fault that even though it’s obvious they want to see the Dodgers – the games that have been publicly broadcast got nearly five times the audience of the blacked-out ones – neither the team nor the provider will make the necessary concessions to remedy this embarrassment.

While the Dodgers’ poor turnout in voting pre-dates the TV debacle – the last time more than one player was voted to start: 1980 – the inability to mobilize such a potentially huge audience is a distinct failure. Considering the Lakers’ recent struggles and the Rams’ failures, the Dodgers brand could be untouchable in Los Angeles today.

Instead, for millions across Los Angeles, a blackout is as much a part of the Dodgers story as Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger and Turner and Seager.

And Jansen. He is in the midst of a potentially historic season, with a 0.79 ERA and a 53-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Without all that TV money, perhaps the Dodgers wouldn’t have given Jansen the $80 million deal they did over the winter. Which would mean Kenley Jansen is going to the All-Star Game as a Dodger because of the exact thing that helped prevent his teammates from doing the same. Life comes at you fast.

Even though the target of Jansen’s ire is misguided, the sentiment is correct. It’s ludicrous that …

1. Justin Turner is not an All-Star, and not just because someone happened to vote him third in his first-half National League MVP ballot. Everything Turner does this season screams for him to represent the NL, even at a position as loaded as third base.

Look first at his slash line: .382/.472/.557. Focus on the first two numbers. Turner is hitting .382. Now, by this point, most of us are aware batting average is no be-all, end-all. It can be an overrated statistic. But .382? That’s the sort of batting average that brute-forces itself to relevance. That’s a batting average we haven’t seen at the All-Star break since Y2K. As Eric Stephen pointed out, of the 48 previous players who have gone into the break with a .370-plus average, just one didn’t make the All-Star Game – and that’s because there was no game on account of World War II in 1945.

The .472 on-base percentage is more indicative of Turner’s value, and among those with at least 250 plate appearances, it’s the best by 24 points. The last player to finish a season with an OBP that high was Barry Bonds in 2004. In and of itself, it is enough to warrant an All-Star spot for Turner. That he plays a delightful third base and rates a perfectly fine baserunner only adds to the case that his all-around game more than makes up for his missing 19 games with a strained hamstring.

Were it not for Jansen popping off, Turner’s case wouldn’t be getting quite the attention of …

2. Kris Bryant‘s snub, which really is the moldy cherry on top of the Chicago Cubs’ first-half sundae of sadness. The Cubs are still a .500 team, and not even the best part of it, the reigning NL MVP, can get love from the fans or his peers.

