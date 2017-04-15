Hernandez 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Nats 4-2

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit, right, celebrates the team's win over the Washington Nationals with catcher Andrew Knapp, left, after a baseball game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Saturday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Blanton (0-2) relieved starter Tanner Roark to open the eighth, hit Freddy Galvis with a pitch and gave up Hernandez's one-out homer.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Joaquin Benoit a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since signing with the Phillies as a free agent during the offseason.

Roark gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. He also singled and doubled.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single since in the third, but the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Hernandez and Howie Kendrick both reached on bunt singles. Obduel Herrera hit a run-scoring double and Maikel Franco had an RBI grounder.

Chris Heisey, making his first start this season, homered in the seventh.

Daniel Murphy went 0 for 4, stopping his 10-game hitting streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) took part in batting and fielding practice. Turner is eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Tuesday at Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-1) is to start Sunday's series finale after striking out seven over seven innings over seven innings in a no-decision against the New York Mets in his previous outing. Eickhoff was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Nationals last season.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (1-0), Sunday's scheduled starter, has struck out 13 in 13 innings while allowing one earned this season. He is 10-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts against the Phillies.

