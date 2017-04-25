Hernadez Sexuality Rumors Slammed By Lawyers

An investigation into former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's prison suicide Wednesday revealed that he left three letters to be read after his death. One was reportedly written to his fiancée, the other to his daughter and the last to a prison friend.

The friend in prison, however, was one whom Hernandez was in an intimate relationship with and was among the last to see him alive, according to Newsweek’s report.

Read: Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyers File Request To Have Conviction Overturned

“Hernandez’s sexuality would, of course, not be relevant, save for the fact that an intimate relationship he allegedly had with a male former high school classmate was at the center of the investigation into Lloyd’s murder,” Newsweek reported.

RTR4IZ5G More

Photo: Reuters

Hernandez’s lawyer, however, adamantly denied allegations of an intimate letter to a man.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Jose Baez told TMZ Sports Monday. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

A lawyer for Kyle Kennedy, the man who was allegedly involved with the former New England Patriots tight end, issued a statement on behalf of his client Monday.

“My client is obviously saddened by the loss of his friend, Aaron Hernandez,” Larry Army Jr. said in the statement. “A letter was left to my client but neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter. We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

Read: NFL Could Owe Aaron Hernandez’s Estate Millions

A judge ruled Monday that the three letters should be released to those whom they were addressed.

Baez said Monday Hernandez’s death was still being investigated. Hernandez, 27, was found hanged by a bed sheet in his prison cell Wednesday while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondences from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible,” Baez said after his death. “Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation ”

Related Articles