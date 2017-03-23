Here's what Tony Romo trade prospects look like as Cowboys approach critical period

The Tony Romo clock is running out. With offseason workouts set to begin in only a few weeks – and the Dallas Cowboys unlikely to risk having their ousted former starter show up and expose himself to injury – the moment to make a decision on Romo has arrived for Dallas.

If the Cowboys are going to trade him, next week’s league spring meetings mark the last best chance for Dallas to pry something loose from another NFL team in exchange for the 14-year veteran. And it just so happens that team CEO Stephen Jones will be face-to-face with some vital individuals when the meetings kick off in Phoenix. Most notably, Jones will be spending some time with Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith and Denver Broncos general manager John Elway – who are both members of the league’s competition committee alongside Jones.

If something – anything – is there to be had in exchange for Romo, next week’s target-rich trade environment will set the stage for a deal. But it’s looking less likely than ever that Dallas will be able to strike a deal on the trade market.

Two league sources told Yahoo Sports that Denver and Houston have essentially shut down the notion of trading for Romo since the start of free agency, largely on the belief that the Cowboys have little remaining leverage and will be forced to release the quarterback before the team’s offseason program begins in mid-April. If Romo intends to play, and there is no suggestion that he doesn’t, keeping him into the beginning of the offseason program could set up an awkward scenario in which the Cowboys ask him to refrain from attending workouts. In effect, that would be the only way to mitigate the risk of Romo injuring himself during organized team activities and possibly putting Dallas on the hook for next season’s full $24.7 million salary-cap hit.

That scenario seems wildly unlikely at this stage considering Romo hasn’t given the team any indication that he’s ready to retire. What’s most likely in play now is that Dallas has held on to Romo in hopes that some suitor – Denver, Houston or some unknown – would get anxious waiting through the expanse of free agency and offer some draft capital or even to flip-flop-picks in one of the top rounds. But that hasn’t happened, either because the Texans and Broncos have been inclined to call the Cowboys’ bluff or because the market for Romo’s services is too uncertain with his age (he turns 37 in April) and the reality that teams have seen almost zero film on him since last season’s back injury.

That’s not to suggest that Dallas was unwise to take a patient stand over the past few weeks to see if anything shook loose. Once the Cowboys breached the early portion of free agency with Romo on the roster, there was no pressure to move on from Romo quickly, largely because Romo hasn’t made his desire to move on a public issue. Aside from an awkward goodbye to Dallas fans on social media, Romo hasn’t pressed the issue of his release. The salary cap hasn’t been an issue, either. Partially because the team already made enough space to hang onto Romo for this very reason, and partially because the team hasn’t been inclined to retain some of its own free agents or chase others on the open market.

Because of all of that, Dallas had essentially zero incentive to quickly release Romo. Particularly when the team desired a retirement over almost any other scenario that resulted with Romo playing for another NFL team. A Cowboys source insisted to Yahoo Sports there hasn’t been any internal war or even so much as an uncomfortable conversation between the franchise and the quarterback. Instead, both sides have opted for patience, knowing that there was a built-in expiration date on the relationship.

