Here's what is missing in Matthew Stafford's game

DETROIT – It took just 109 games for Matthew Stafford to reach 30,000 career passing yards, 5 fewer than Dan Marino, Kurt Warner or any other NFL quarterback.

He’s the first to say it doesn’t mean all that much. First off, it came Sunday in a Detroit loss to Green Bay, the Lions’ third consecutive defeat as they backed their way into the playoffs. And then there is this: he was also the fastest to 20,000 and 25,000 and probably 35,000 sometime next season.

It’s routine. The guy can ring up stats, that much is certain. Yet as Stafford’s Lions head to Seattle on Saturday for a wild-card game that virtually no one thinks they stand a chance of winning, not much else is certain about Stafford. He’s stuck in an odd NFL netherworld – a really good quarterback still waiting to do something really good that matters.

Like win a playoff game.

Matthew Stafford is 0-2 in the playoffs as the Detroit Lions' starting QB.

This is a league suffering through a dearth of quality QB play – even the playoffs features Brock Osweiler’s Houston Texans vs. Connor Cook’s Oakland Raiders.

Stafford is not part of that problem. He is undeniably a good quarterback. He may not be Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but he isn’t too far behind. He’s certainly a lot closer to them than the alternative.

He can chuck it all over the field. He’s exceptional in late-game situations. He commands an offense and makes good decisions. His interceptions have dropped considerably the past few years.

He’s good. Real good. A top-10 quarterback, if you will. He was getting some discussion as an MVP candidate this season. Most of the league would kill for him. Plenty of teams would have won big with him.

Eight years into his career though, the former No. 1 overall draft pick out of Georgia, owns not a single signature, notable victory.

There have been some exciting ones, some dramatic ones and a lot of come-from-behind ones, but nothing that rattles the league. Most of the time the Lions play at 1 p.m. ET on Sundays, on regional television. He’s 0-2 in the playoffs. Right now he’s a reliable fantasy football player dying to bust out.

So here comes another chance, at Seattle. Here comes a shot to shock the league and insert himself in the discussion when people talk about the better – let alone the best – quarterbacks in the league. Or just to have anyone pay much attention at all.

“I think that’s probably something the media and the fans may focus on more than we do,” Stafford told reporters here this week about the Lions’ need of a playoff victory to prove themselves. “It’s a new team every single year we show up. It’s hard for people to understand that and believe. They see certain teams that were in the playoffs, the Super Bowl last year, not in the playoffs this year. It truly is a new team every year. Obviously we’re looking to win every game we play in.

“Playoffs are obviously a new level of excitement,” Stafford continued. “And the win-or-go-home mentality is fun.”

A win would be more fun. A win would signify something.

There isn’t a better quarterback in the NFL who has accomplished less in the biggest moments … and that isn’t really his fault.

Football is a team game and no one is blaming the Lions’ long-term futility on Stafford. Detroit went 0-16 the year before he arrived. In his third season, they were in the playoffs (albeit a forgettable 45-28 loss at New Orleans). They went again after the 2014 season (a 24-20 defeat in Dallas). This has never been a complete roster. The franchise hasn’t won more than one playoff game since 1957 – and that most recent postseason win came a quarter century ago.

This year is no different. If anything, the only reason this club managed to win the nine games that allowed it to weather the late-season slide is because Stafford led eight fourth-quarter comeback victories. He ranks fifth all-time in the category.

