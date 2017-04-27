Here's how Tottenham can catch Chelsea and win the Premier League

Not so long ago, Chelsea winning the Premier League title seemed like a forgone conclusion. The Blues were 13 points clear at one point and seemingly unstoppable. The Stamford Bridge staff were probably preparing a space for their fifth Premier League trophy in the silverware cabinet as they took down the Christmas decorations.

However, the race is back on.

Antonio Conte’s men have dropped six points in their last five games, while second-place Tottenham Hotspur have kept on winning. The gap now lays at just four points with five games to go.

So can Spurs close that gap and enjoy their first league win since the 1960s? Well, yes, they certainly can!

Take a look at FC Yahoo's latest video for analysis of the run-in for both sides