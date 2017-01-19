Here’s the moment Ivan Rodriguez found out he was a Hall of Famer

Sorry, not sorry: I’m a sucker for seeing the moment a ballplayer finds out he’s been voted into the Hall of Fame. No matter how many times you see it, it’s great to see that child-like joy.
This was the case with Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, who learned Wednesday that he got 76 percent of the vote, making him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He joined Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell as the players approved by the Baseball Writers Association of America.
You can see Pudge’s phone call and reaction in the video above. The man is a 14-time All-Star, 13-time Gold Glove winner, an MVP and a World Series champion. So he’s no stranger to accolades.
This one, though, was truly overwhelming.
