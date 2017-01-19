Here’s the moment Ivan Rodriguez found out he was a Hall of Famer

Sorry, not sorry: I’m a sucker for seeing the moment a ballplayer finds out he’s been voted into the Hall of Fame. No matter how many times you see it, it’s great to see that child-like joy.

This was the case with Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, who learned Wednesday that he got 76 percent of the vote, making him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He joined Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell as the players approved by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

When Pudge found out he was first-ballot. (@Pudge_Rodriguez) More

You can see Pudge’s phone call and reaction in the video above. The man is a 14-time All-Star, 13-time Gold Glove winner, an MVP and a World Series champion. So he’s no stranger to accolades.

This one, though, was truly overwhelming.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz