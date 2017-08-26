Here's how much Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather are guaranteed to make Saturday

LAS VEGAS – For the second time in three fights, Floyd Mayweather will earn a guarantee of $100 million for his bout with Conor McGregor. It’s the largest guarantee ever paid to a fighter, tying the guarantee Mayweather received for his 2015 victory over Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor will receive a career-high $30 million guarantee.

Both fighters will make significantly more than their guarantees from the pay-per-view upside and their shares of the foreign television rights.

Mayweather figures to earn $250 million if the pay-per-view reaches or exceeds the 4.6 million his bout with Pacquiao hit. McGregor is expected to make $100 million at that number.

No matter how much Mayweather makes from his pay-per-view upside, he’ll wind up with the second-highest purse in boxing history, topped only by the $260 million total he received from the Pacquiao bout.

McGregor’s take should see him wind up with at least the fourth-highest purse ever. In addition to Mayweather’s two nine-figure purses, Pacquiao totaled out at $150 million in 2015.