Here's the Derek Jeter Day roundup you've been looking for

We’re only a few hours away from New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter getting his No. 2 jersey retired at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

The ceremony is slated to begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN, where live coverage from the ballpark will start at 6:30 p.m. ET hosted by the Baseball Tonight crew. That will lead right into Sunday Night Baseball with the Yankees capping off a doubleheader against the Houston Astros.

Across the baseball world, tributes to The Captain have been already started flowing out of clubhouses. Big League Stew will keep an eye on the best MLB has to offer on Jeter’s day throughout the night’s festivities in this very post.

Derek Jeter returns to Yankee Stadium on Sunday as New York retires his No. 2 jersey. (John Munson/The Star-Ledger via AP, Pool)

It used to be that great men died twice. With all the tributes and ceremonies Jeter has received over the past few years, he’s certainly exceeded that axiom.

