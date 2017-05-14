Here's the Derek Jeter Day roundup you've been looking for

We’re only a few hours away from New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter getting his No. 2 jersey retired at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

The ceremony is slated to begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN, where live coverage from the ballpark will start at 6:30 p.m. ET hosted by the Baseball Tonight crew. That will lead right into Sunday Night Baseball with the Yankees capping off a doubleheader against the Houston Astros.

Across the baseball world, tributes to The Captain have been already started flowing out of clubhouses. Big League Stew will keep an eye on the best MLB has to offer on Jeter’s day throughout the night’s festivities in this very post.

.@AROD congratulates Derek Jeter ahead of his jersey retirement at Yankee Stadium tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tcPEsYk1Xe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 13, 2017





The #Walkoff wins! You voted Derek Jeter’s final Yankee Stadium hit his most iconic moment. #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/sKHtS1JDg2 — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2017





We're a day away from Jeter Night. One more video to get you ready … "Thank you for helping me feel like a kid for the last 20 years." pic.twitter.com/vFiJf1yv6u — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 13, 2017





Derek Jeter is the only player in MLB history to play 20+ years without experiencing a single losing season

(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/JL5WkEsdwS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2017





The one and only @NickSwisher couldn't be more stoked for Derek Jeter on the day of his jersey retirement ???? pic.twitter.com/wC4DIAbKLE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 14, 2017





Scouting report on Jeter circa 1992. pic.twitter.com/rs6O0fDEWn — Jeff Quagliata (@yestoresearch) July 25, 2014





Cubs report on Derek Jeter: "Super nice kid…Wants to study medicine…Teammates love him." pic.twitter.com/Q8Jwvjacwg — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) May 14, 2017





Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson, a former Yankee, on Jeter:

Robertson on Jeter: "From the first time I met him until the last time I saw him on the field, he was exceptional just to me and everyone." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 14, 2017





Not just a teammate. Not just a friend. You are family. To me, to the Yankees organization, to all of the game of baseball. Thank you, No. 2 pic.twitter.com/vHfqNrDZJy — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 14, 2017













It used to be that great men died twice. With all the tributes and ceremonies Jeter has received over the past few years, he’s certainly exceeded that axiom.

