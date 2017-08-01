Here's why 49ers rookie Reuben Foster could be steal of 2017 NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – San Francisco 49ers rookie Reuben Foster watched the training camp film Sunday evening. On the screen, he saw himself make the same read he’d made thousands of times over his career. It was the kind of play that makes a seek-and-destroy linebacker foam at the mouth: a hole comes open; a fullback barrels through it; a running back tucks in behind the lead block. Right about then, instinct kicked in and Foster locked into one mode: Nuke it.

So he did. Failing miserably.

Right about the time Foster was blowing up the fullback, he realized he’d just sold out in horrendous fashion to a run fake. Behind him, the wideout he was supposed to be covering was running free, catching a play-action pass and streaming downfield. It was the kind of thing that made him wince in the film session, a frustrating mixture of embarrassment and impatience over having to wait a day to fix the mistake.

“You want to correct it so bad,” Foster would say a day later, reflecting on the mistake. “To the point that it just disgusts how bad you feel after you mess up a play. I studied it with coaches and tried to perfect it. I didn’t know [head coach Kyle Shanahan] was looking at me and was trying to catch me slipping.”

Shanahan was. And he did, much to the chagrin of Foster, the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft who has already been raising eyebrows in just a few training camp practices. The same Foster who some NFL evaluators are suggesting – as recently as this week – was the best college player in this year’s class. There’s little doubt he’s already getting an education at the highest level of football. But there’s also already evidence that the 49ers’ draft gamble may have produced one of their brightest young lights on defense.

To understand why, start with that play-action mistake on Sunday, which left Foster exposed in the afternoon film session and eager to get back out to the practice field. When he finally did on Monday, Shanahan ran the same play to see if Foster had learned anything from the miscue. The result? Foster read the play-action perfectly, then dropped into the second level of pass protection and intercepted his third pass in three practices. It left his head coach beaming.

“He was the only guy I was watching,” Shanahan said later, admitting to going after Foster. “… It was something that he got beat on bad [Sunday]. We tried the same thing and he was ready for it and got the pick, which is what you hope he does. But for him to learn that lesson after one rep, that was an exciting one.”

It has been an eye-opening start for Foster, although Shanahan was quick to say that Foster’s other two interceptions were more a matter of “right place, right time” than him baiting a turnover. But Foster did catch three balls thrown in his direction – and that’s not exactly a part of his game that teams were raving about going into this year’s draft. If anything, Foster’s scouting report read like a dump truck parked in the middle of a defense. He was going to move opponents far more than they were going to move him.

There was a flip side to that, too. For all his upside when it came to blowing up running plays, Foster wasn’t necessarily seen as a bouncy, freakishly athletic guy in coverage. He never intercepted a pass while playing at Alabama – which is a little scary since NFL defenses spend around 70 percent of their time in the nickel package. If Foster was going to translate as a high-impact star at the next level, he was going to have to illustrate that he could hold his own in pass coverage. He has done that thus far, albeit largely against backups while the 49ers ease him into their defensive scheme.

