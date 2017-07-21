Henrik Stenson's home robbed while he played the Open Championship

The first rule of burglaries: show up when your target’s not home. And when you can watch your target on television, well, you’ve got a pretty good idea they’re not home.

Henrik Stenson, defending British Open champion, came home from his opening round on Thursday to discover his rental home had been burglarized, top to bottom. Thieves stole cash, cards, electronics, and clothing, forcing Stenson to scramble to find new clothes for Friday’s round.

“When I finished my round today I was informed that the house where I am staying had been burgled,” Stenson said in a statement. “It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion, so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way. I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.”

Stenson had already returned the Claret Jug he’d won last year, so that wasn’t an issue. And finding appropriate golf clothing isn’t a tough challenge while a major is taking place. Even so, it had to be a wrenching and terrifying moment for Stenson and his family. The news was released when Stenson teed off, giving him time to play in peace before answering any further questions about the crime.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.