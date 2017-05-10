Henrik Lundqvist lays out for great glove save to rob Erik Karlsson (Video)

The Ottawa Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period of Game 6 against the New York Rangers. They sent 10 shots Henrik Lundqvist’s way, and the lead could have been worse if not for the New York netminder.

Late in the first period, a turnover in the Rangers zone saw Mark Stone pick up the puck and dance around Brendan Smith for a great scoring chance. But Lundqvist was ready and poke-checked the puck out to the point. That’s where Erik Karlsson waiting with Lundqvist on the ice and some net to shoot at.

Stone would get his revenge not long after that safe with his fourth of the playoffs to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

Ottawa holds a 3-2 series lead and will face the winner of the Washington Capitals/Pittsburgh Penguins series in the Eastern Conference Final if they are to hold on in Game 6

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy