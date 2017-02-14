Heisman finalist Klein returns to K-State as assistant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein is returning to Kansas State as an assistant coach.

The former star quarterback will coach the same position with the Wildcats after spending last season as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa. Klein was director of recruiting operations, a quality control coach and offensive graduate assistant at Kansas State after his playing days.

Klein's spot on coach Bill Snyder's coaching staff became available when Del Miller announced his retirement earlier this week after 45 years in coaching and 20 years at Kansas State.

Klein guided the Wildcats to the Big 12 title during the 2012 season, when he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He also won the Johnny Unitas Award while going 21-5 in his career.