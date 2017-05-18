What the heck is A-Rod writing in his notebook?

Alex Rodriguez is known for his preparation. The former New York Yankees designated hitter isn’t playing anymore, but he’s carried that quality into his broadcasting career. He studies hard and it shows. Not just in his insightful analysis, but also in the copious notecards he keeps with him during broadcasts.

Rodriguez will take a new step in his broadcasting career on Thursday, as he’s serving as a color commentator as the Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals on FS1. As expected, he brought along a notebook presumably filled with stats, observations and interesting talking points.

To commemorate the moment, the MLB of Fox Twitter account sent out a picture of A-Rod in the booth, poring over his notebook before the game started. They mysteriously deleted the seemingly innocent picture minutes later.

But since this is the internet, nothing is ever truly deleted. Some fans grabbed the picture before it was erased and attempted to read Rodriguez’s baseball musings.

Instead, they found this:

Our amateur handwriting specialists have pored over the image and it appears to say:

• Child

• Birth Control

• Baby

• Pull out stuff

We’re going to assume those aren’t the “Keys to the Game.”

