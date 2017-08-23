The health of Isaiah Thomas' hip may be the key to the Cavs-Celtics blockbuster

In a blockbuster trade that’s both as stunning as any in recent memory and somehow eminently sensible for both sides, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics swapped All-Star point guards on Tuesday night. A month and a day after news broke that he’d requested a trade because he no longer wanted to play with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving got his wish, as Koby Altman was able to come away from his first big deal as the Cavs’ new general manager with scoring savant Isaiah Thomas, versatile defensive-minded forward Jae Crowder, intriguing rookie center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round pick — all while saving owner Dan Gilbert nearly $30 million in luxury tax payments. (Seriously: Altman should get, like, a few extra days of vacation time and a pizza party.)

The deal allows the Cavs to straddle the line between remaining an immediate title contender (ideally, Thomas replaces Irving’s scoring production and secondary playmaking, while Crowder offers an instant upgrade on the wing for a team in greater need of perimeter defenders to hope to match up with the Golden State Warriors) and retooling for the future (with 20-year-old 7-footer Zizic providing a potential contributor in the middle and the unprotected Nets pick giving Cleveland a shot at a top-half-of-the-lottery talent in next summer’s draft) as they wait to find out whether that future will or will not feature LeBron. It lands Boston a 25-year-old four-time All-Star with an established track record of when-it-matters-most bucket-getting. Perhaps just as important, it returns a starting lead guard who’s locked up on an old-salary-cap max contract for at least two more seasons, allowing Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to avoid the nettlesome issue of whether to pony up the new-cap max that Thomas is sure to seek this summer to keep a 5-foot-9 scorer around into his mid-30s.

There’s cold logic to that, but it’d be hard to blame Celtics fans for feeling bummed out that Thomas — who became a two-time All-Star, a clutch-time icon, “The King in the Fourth,” and a postseason folk hero during his time in Boston — will be leaving town.

“Isaiah had just an amazing season this year, and entertained us all — the whole city of Boston, and everybody fell in love with him,” Ainge said during a Tuesday conference call with reporters to discuss the trade. “You know, he’s such an underdog because of his size, and his heart, and his spirit in which he plays. It was very challenging to make this decision.”

From the sounds of things, though, something else factored into the C’s decision-making in pulling the trigger on the trade: the status of Thomas’ injured hip.

There was significant concern from Celtics about Isaiah Thomas' hip, source told ESPN. Turning 29, game is built on speed. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) August 23, 2017





Thomas bowed out of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals before Game 3 after re-aggravating an injury that was later revealed to be a torn labrum in his right hip. More than a month after sustaining the season-ending injury, it remained unclear whether the dynamic scorer would need surgery to repair the damage. Late last month, the Celtics finally confirmed Thomas wouldn’t need surgery, and looked to be on target to begin the season … maybe, as Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told Chris Mannix of The Vertical earlier this week.

“It’s been a lot of appropriate rest, a lot of rehab,” Stevens said. “There have been some good strides here certainly in the last month or few weeks, but we’re not going to know that until after that early September timeframe. We want what’s best for Isaiah. We want to make sure that when he is ready to roll, which hopefully is sooner rather than later, that he is ready to roll at his highest level and for the longest possible time, obviously, right?”

Evidently, the Celtics remained unsure that Thomas would be able to do that. The day before the trade went down, Ainge told CSN New England’s A. Sherrod Blakely that Thomas would “undergo additional testing prior to the start of training camp.” Given that, and how quickly this trade came together, many speculated that concerns over Thomas’ ability to not only make a full recovery, but to reach the same career-defining heights of productivity he achieved last season, would have contributed to the Celtics’ decision.