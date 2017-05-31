Hayes leads 4 in double figures, Dream pull away from Stars

ATLANTA (AP) -- Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream came back from a three-point halftime deficit to beat the San Antonio Stars 77-70 on Wednesday.

Atlanta has won two straight and four of five to open the season.

Four players finished in double figures for the Dream (4-1). Bria Holmes had 15 points, Sancho Lyttle finished with 14 points and eight boards, and Layshia Clarendon added 13 and a game-high eight assists. Clarendon currently ranks third in the WNBA in assists at 7.5 per game.

The Stars (0-6) led 39-36 at the half, however Atlanta slowly pulled away, outscoring San Antonio by 10 over the final 20 minutes. A Hayes free throw gave the Dream a five-point lead with 2:25 left, and a Lyttle layup two possessions later made in 70-63 with 1:38 remaining.

Monique Currie led San Antonio with 14 points. First overall draft choice Kelsey Plum finished with a season-best six points off the bench.

