Haul Anchor sets sail in Aqueduct's Gander Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Haul Anchor pulled a mild upset Saturday with a front-running victory in the $100,000 Gander Stakes for New York bred 3-year-olds on Saturday at Aqueduct.

Jockey Cornelio Velasquez and Haul Anchor got the early jump on the field and never yielded to the pressure from 1-2 favorite Bavaro.

At the finish, Haul Anchor was 1 1/2 lengths better than 10-1 outsider Carradine.

''My horse is a free runner,'' Velasquez said. ''I didn't send him but he went out to the lead, so I let him go.''

It was the third win in seven starts for the 7-2 third choice trained by Kiaran McLaughlin.

The time was 1:43.31 for the one mile, 70 yards.

Haul Anchor paid $9.90 and $4.50. Carradine returned $7.20, with Bourbon Empire third.

Bavaro, owned by former NFL coach Bill Parcells, was the trailer in the four-horse field.

There was no show wagering.