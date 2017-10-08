Harris helps No. 1 Alabama outlast Texas A&M 27-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Damien Harris ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Hurts had a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help top-ranked Alabama remain undefeated with a 27-19 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night.

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game as 26 1/2 point underdogs, made the game interesting, but in the end freshman quarterback Kellen Mond was simply too inexperienced to help them topple a team as talented as Alabama.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0) had rolled past Vanderbilt and Mississippi by a combined score of 125-3 over the last two weeks, but got much more of a test from the young Aggies.

''We definitely needed a reality check,'' senior linebacker Rashaan Evans said.

Mond was 19 of 29 for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown and lost a fumble.

''There's no moral victory in this deal,'' Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''When you play that hard and you play that long nobody's happy.''

Hurts threw for 123 yards and ran for 56.

Mond connected with Damion Ratley on a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-9 to get the Aggies to the 3 late in the third quarter. They were facing another fourth down later in the possession when Mond evaded one sack and got the ball off just as he was hit, finding Christian Kirk on for a 2-yard touchdown pass to get the Aggies to 24-10. Kirk grabbed the ball just before his knee hit the ground.

The Aggies were driving again early in the fourth quarter when Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Mond near the goal line for his first pick this season.

But Alabama couldn't move the ball and had to punt out of the end zone. Cullen Gillaspia, who wears Texas A&M's beloved 12th man jersey, blocked JK Scott's punt in the end zone for a safety to make it 24-12.