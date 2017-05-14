Harper leads Nationals to walk-off win, Sale posts 10-plus strikeouts

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper proved his worth with a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.

It was a day to remember for Bryce Harper, who lifted the Washington Nationals past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 in MLB.

On the same day as signing a record-breaking contract extension, Harper proved his worth with a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.

The Nationals had trailed 4-0 halfway through the fifth inning. Washington fell behind after starting pitcher Tanner Roark gave up three runs in the fourth inning. The Phillies added another run in the fifth before the Nationals scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The game then went scoreless until the ninth inning when Harper sent a moonshot into another stratosphere.

Chris Sale struck out 12 batters in the Boston Red Sox's 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, which marked the seventh straight game he has struck out at least 10 batters.

It is the second time Sale has put together such a streak. He had eight successive games with double-digit strikeouts in 2015.

Sale finished the game going seven innings and allowing three runs, while giving up two hits and two walks. He now has an MLB-leading 85 strikeouts on the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays stayed hot with a 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, the Chicago Cubs lost 5-3 to the St Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Colorado Rockies 4-0, the Milwaukee Brewers eased past the New York Mets 11-4, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 and the Texas Rangers were 6-5 winners against the Oakland Athletics.

Elsewhere, the Chicago White Sox topped the San Diego Padres 5-4, the Pittsburgh Pirates outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3, the Miami Marlins went down 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves, the Detroit Tigers prevailed 4-3 against the Los Angeles Angels, the San Francisco Giants posted a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Kansas City Royals upstaged the Baltimore Orioles 4-3, while Houston Astros versus New York Yankees was postponed.

BERRIOS SHOWS POTENTIAL

Jose Berrios has been one of the Twins' top prospects for a couple years, and the highly-rated starting pitcher finally displayed some of his talent against the Indians. Berrios, who was promoted from Triple-A on Friday, allowed just one earned run off two hits and four strikeouts in a little more than seven innings.

Mookie Betts and Chris Sale led the Red Sox. Betts went two for four with two runs scored a home run and three RBIs. Sale whiffed 12 batters while giving up just three runs from two hits in seven innings, and is now 4-2 with a 2.15 ERA this season.

SCHWARBER'S WOES CONTINUE

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber went 0 for four in a loss to the Cardinals, and is now batting just .183 this season. It is time for Joe Maddon to abort the controversial decision to bat Schwarber leadoff. It is not working.

DRURY HALTS PIRATES

Look at the second baseman's silky skills.

CUBS AT CARDINALS

Jake Arrieta (4-2, 5.35 ERA) will take the mound trying to regain his form on Sunday. The 2015 National League (NL) Cy Young winner has struggled this season, but he still has 44 strikeouts in just over 38 innings this campaign. The Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.37 ERA), another veteran struggling to find his groove.