Harbaugh adds Lempa as defensive analyst on Michigan staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Jim Harbaugh has added Kevin Lempa as a senior defensive analyst on his Michigan football staff.

Lempa said Wednesday he is fired up to work with Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown again.

He coached defensive backs at Boston College from 2013 to 2015 while Brown was the Eagles' defensive coordinator. Lempa was Hawaii's defensive coordinator last year, for the second time in his coaching career, and has been a defensive coordinator at Columbia and Central Connecticut State.

