Happ's return to Blue Jays' rotation a mixed bag

J.A. Happ's outing on Tuesday night was neither disastrous nor inspiring, he gave the Blue Jays just about what they could have reasonably expected.

Tuesday night’s outing was never going to go down as one on the finest of J.A. Happ’s career.

Both Happ and manager John Gibbons had indicated prior to the start that he’d be limited to around 75 pitches, and there’s only so much you can do when you’re light on ammunition. The southpaw was also building up his strength after pitching just twice in Florida prior to his MLB return.

With those things in mind, it would be fair to say that his performance met expectations for the Blue Jays – something that was far from a given early on.

Happ got off to a bumpy start in the first inning. After getting Billy Hamilton to fly out to right, Zack Cozart took a 94 mph fastball down and drove in to straight-away centre for the game’s opening run.

The next pitch he threw was another fastball down that Joey Votto hit even harder – a no doubter well into the WestJet Flight Deck. After allowing massive 400+ foot drives on two consecutive pitches, Happ’s triumphant return wasn’t looking particularly triumphant. To make matters worse, it took him 22 pitches to escape the first frame – far from the type of efficiency the Blue Jays were hoping for.

In the second, Happ settled down with an 11-pitch 1-2-3 effort that seemed to put him back on track, but things got interesting again a frame later. After getting Hamilton again, the southpaw walked Cozart, allowed Adam Duval to single then put Eugenio Suarez on with a series of fastballs that barely sniffed the plate. His fourth offering missed by so much MLB’s pitch tracker cut it off:

The walk led to a meeting on the mound with pitching coach Pete Walker – which worked in a sense that Happ then got the next out to get out of the jam. The asterisk there is that he proceeded to allow a scorching 108.6 mph grounder off the bat of Scott Schebler that had a hit percentage of 68. Luckily for Happ, Troy Tulowitzki came to the rescue with an outstanding scoop-and-toss.

After the stressful 34-pitch frame, it would have been reasonable to assume Happ’s day was done. Instead, he came out for the fourth and had his strongest inning of the day striking out the final two hitters he faced – both on fastballs around 93 mph.

So, what did we learn from Happ’s outing? Most importantly, he looked strong and his stuff was there. The southpaw’s fastball sat comfortably 92-94 as usual and didn’t lose velocity late in the game. He managed two strikeouts on the high heat and another with a nasty changeup low-and-away. Although Happ was fastball-dominant all night, that’s likely more a reflection of his typical pattern than any restriction with his off-speed pitches.

On the negative side, it was pretty clear that his command was a bit on the wonky side. In 16 innings of work prior to his injury, Happ hadn’t walked a batter and he did so thrice in four innings on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has been know to concede the odd free pass, but allowing a trio of them in conjunction with a pair of juicy home run balls is out of character.

All in all, the Blue Jays got about what it was reasonable to expect out of Happ. If he’d been a little more efficient maybe they could have squeezed a fifth inning out of him, but that’s nitpicking. When Happ was lifted in favour of Danny Barnes at 81 pitches, his team had a two-run lead and a fresh bullpen to protect it coming off Monday’s laugher.

Considering the limitations he entered the game with, it’s pretty hard to complain about that.