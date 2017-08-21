What happens if Conor McGregor upsets Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

LAS VEGAS – After the $90 million worth of tickets are sold, after $500 million in pay-per-view revenue is collected, after hundreds of millions of words are written and spoken about the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, one question remains:

What if?

What if McGregor does the impossible and wins a fight that millions around the world didn’t believe he deserved to get in the first place?

What if this 0-0 boxer defeats the 49-0 boxer who audaciously refers to himself as TBE, an acronym for “The Best Ever,” and who has beaten two men already enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame – and many others sure to be inducted when they’re eligible?

What it would mean for McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion and boxing upstart, is millions upon millions more dollars: Not only for the inevitable rematch, but via endorsements, sponsorships and other fight purses.

Conor McGregor reacts during a media workout in advance of his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (AP) More

McGregor won’t have to pick up another bar tab in his life and he’ll go down in history as owner of the biggest sports upset ever.

So long of a shot is he that Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions and the staunchest Mayweather supporter outside the immediate family, is talking up McGregor’s chances.

“Believe me,” Ellerbe said emphatically to Yahoo Sports, “ain’t no way Floyd is underestimating this guy. All [McGregor’s] losses were on the floor. He’s unbeaten standing up, using his hands. Floyd is taking him very seriously.”

The impact a McGregor win would confer upon the UFC is incalculable. Boxers are already 0-for-2 in UFC matches. At UFC 1, light heavyweight boxer Art Jimmerson, who was never much of a contender, was submitted by Royce Gracie. And at UFC 118, ex-boxing world champion James Toney was quickly submitted by Randy Couture.

Neither of those matches, though, garnered an extraordinary amount of interest. Few people knew what they were watching when UFC 1 was held in Denver on Nov. 12, 1993. Gracie was unknown to American sports fans and Jimmerson was just a journeyman boxer.

Toney, by contrast, was an ex-world champion and a future Hall of Famer, but he was shop-worn and well past his prime when he met Couture, an ex-UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Some may point to the Nov. 14, 2015, UFC championship match between then-women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and ex-boxing champion Holly Holm as another example. Holm scored a stunning second-round knockout, and many in boxing hailed it as an example of boxing’s superiority.

That view, though, doesn’t quite jibe with the facts. By the time she’d met Rousey, Holm had been training MMA exclusively for more than five years and was a full-fledged mixed martial artist.

The pairing between Mayweather and McGregor is vastly different from anything that has come before it. McGregor is No. 3 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list, behind only Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson, and Mayweather is regarded as No. 1 in boxing, even though he hasn’t fought since defeating Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015.

For years, a large swath of MMA fans have sought acceptance for their sport, as if they needed approval from sports fans writ large. Much of the disdain toward MMA from boxing fans was ignorance of the sport.

MMA fighters take different stances and throw more looping punches, but it’s because of all they have to defend against. Boxers and boxing fans see stand-up in MMA as simply as bad boxing.

A McGregor win would resoundingly provide that acceptance which many MMA fans have desired.

“Oh my God, it would blow up more so than it is now,” said Javier Mendez, a leading trainer at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, a top MMA gym. “It’s almost incalculable how much it would mean. If Conor does this, well, let’s be honest. Realistically, it shouldn’t even go two minutes. He shouldn’t even go two minutes with a great one like Mayweather. He really shouldn’t. In my mind, if I’m the great one, I’m going to say, ‘This guy is an amateur, and I’m going to take him out right away.’ I don’t see how it benefits Mayweather to go 12 rounds with McGregor. Seven rounds would be a loss. Six rounds would be a loss. Anything less than an annihilation would be a loss for Mayweather.

