And That Happened: Wednesday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Dodgers 6, Giants 1: Tempers flared, but it was much ado about nothing. Clayton Kershaw was awesome, tossing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts and no walks. He’s sporting a 2.15 ERA on the year. The middle of the Dodgers’ order did work, as Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger each had a pair of hits.

Rays 7, Indians 4: Corey Dickerson homered again, giving him three in two days. Logan Morrison and Jesus Sucre went yard while Alex Cobb fired seven innings, giving up three runs. Indians starter Josh Tomlin couldn’t make it through the third inning. Bradley Zimmer did hit his first career home run as a lone bright spot for the Indians.

Kevin Kiermaier also made a terrific catch to rob Jason Kipnis of a home run to end the game.

Tigers 5, Orioles 4: After Wednesday’s 13-inning effort, neither side was interested in another long, drawn-out affair. The Tigers took a 5-4 lead for good in the fifth inning when Tyler Collins blasted a three-run homer, his second long ball of the afternoon. The Wilsons, Alex and Justin, pitched scoreless innings of relief in a rare stress-free night for Detroit’s bullpen.

Yankees 11, Royals 7: Royals pitching on this evening was, as we baseball experts say, “not good.” The top of the Yankees’ lineup went a combined 9-for-18 and the 6-7-8-9 spots knocked in eight of the Yankees’ 11 runs. Every starter in the Royals’ lineup got a hit, but it went for naught.

Pirates 6, Nationals 1: Gerrit Cole pitched a gem for the Buccos, giving up just one run on three hits and a pair of walks with three strikeouts in seven innings. Despite a 2-4 record, Cole owns a 2.84 ERA. Josh Bell broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a three-run blast off of Jacob Turner. Andrew McCutchen added two more with a single in the seventh.

Cubs 7, Reds 5: The Cubs rode a five-spot in the second inning and a two-run third to victory. The offense provided only one extra-base hit and six hits in total, but it also drew six walks. Kyle Hendricks turned in a quality start, giving up two runs in six innings. On the Reds’ side, Zack Cozart had a three-hit night to raise his average to .350.

Brewers 3, Padres 1: The Brewers scored twice in the top of the ninth against closer Brandon Maurer to break a 1-1 tie and eke out a victory sans hero Eric Thames, who hasn’t been seen since Sunday. Both starters were quite good. The Brewers’ Matt Garza yielded a lone run over six frames while the Padres’ Jhoulys Chacin pitched seven innings of one-run ball.

Seattle 4, Athletics 0: Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the Mariners, ultimately tossing 7 1/3 innings of shutout baseball. James Pazos got the final five outs for the win. The Mariners padded a 1-0 lead with three runs in the fifth and never looked back.

Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4 (11 innings): The Mets’ bullpen continued to falter, sending the team to its seventh consecutive loss. Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores each had three hits and Michael Conforto homered, but the offense was lacking elsewhere. Matt Harvey got the start and gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Yasmany Tomas hit an RBI double to tie the game for the D-Backs in the bottom of the seventh and Chris Herrman, of all people, hit a solo home run in the 11th off of Rafael Montero to break a 4-4 tie.

Astros 3, Marlins 0: Lance McCullers was excellent, pitching six shutout frames. The bullpen held the fort from there, as Chris Devenski, Will Harris, and Ken Giles finished out the ballgame. Jose Altuve went 4-for-5 with a pair of triples, raising his average to .311.

Rangers 9, Phillies 3: The Rangers have now won eight games in a row. The offense just smothered Phillies starter Zach Eflin, taking him for at least one run in each of his four innings. They tossed up a four-spot in the second to put their boots on the Phillies’ necks early. Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and three RBI. Jared Hoying had four hits, including his first major league homer. Delino DeShields had four hits, too. As for the Phillies, All-Star Odubel Herrera is down to a .685 OPS and Maikel Franco is down to .643.

Red Sox 5, Cardinals 4 (13 innings): The Cardinals went ahead 4-0 after two innings, but the Red Sox scored twice in both the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game. Mike Leake turned in a great start for the Cardinals, but Trevor Rosenthal couldn’t hold the lead in the eighth. In the top of the 13th, Mitch Moreland hit a two-out ground-rule double and scored on a Chris Young pinch-hit single to left field against Sam Tuivailala.