And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Cardinals 2, Dodgers 0: For once the pitcher win truly meant something as Adam Wainwright tossed six shutout innings and hit a two-run homer for the only runs in the game. Wainwright is working on a scoreless innings streak of 16.1 and has seen his ERA drop to 3.79 after posting a 6.11 mark in April. Meanwhile, Brandon McCarthy of the Dodgers had to leave after four innings due to blisters.

Indians 8, Athletics 0: Corey Kluber Struck out ten over six shutout innings in his first start since May 2 so, yeah, I think he’s fine. Meanwhile, this happened during the sixth inning:

If that happened the day before, Al Gore would’ve magically appeared to lecture the Indians grounds crew about wasting precious water, but as it happened about 20 minutes after Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, everyone got bonuses. What a weird world we live in. No matter the case, it didn’t cool down the Indians, who would score one more run that inning after the sprinklers came on and three more in the following inning.

Brewers 2, Mets 1: Chase Anderson pitched seven shutout innings. A batboy probably lost a job, too:

Milwaukee batboy bet the Brewers to beat the Mets today. pic.twitter.com/RQYTYWzUWG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2017





That ended up not mattering — the Mets turned a double play right after missing out on that putout — but it certainly seems like the Baseball Gods don’t want good things for New York lately.

Rockies 6, Mariners 3: Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered. The M’s saw their four game winning streak snapped but, far worse, saw Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura leave with injuries. Cruz was hit on the top of his left hand and Segura hurt his right ankle on a slide into second base. Both left the game and will undergo additional tests. Expect updates later today.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 5: Your quintessential AL East slugfest. Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop all homered for the O’s. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run homer and Christian Vazquez drove in two for Boston. Why anyone wants to pitch in that division is beyond me.

Yankees 12, Blue Jays 2: Aaron Hicks went 4-for-5 with three doubles and drove in six runs. Gary Sanchez homered twice. CC Sabathia allowed one run while pitching into the seventh to pick up his six win. He’s on pace to go 19-6 this year and pitch 200 innings. Bet you weren’t expecting that.

Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2: Zack Greinke allowed two runs — only one eared — and struck out eight over seven innings to pick up his seventh win of the year. Meanwhile, Nick Ahmed went 3-for-4 and drove in a couple. Greinke is 5-0 in his career against the Marlins. His comment on that:

“I’ll take that. Their team is pretty good right now. Some years it hasn’t been the best team.”

Greinke is an ace at understatement too.

Twins 4, Angels 2: The Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years. And it wasn’t the dumb kind that involved bad base running. It was a cool around-the-horn job:

More importantly, they rallied for three runs in the ninth inning for a comeback win, with one of the runs coming on a bases-loaded walk. Which, as far as defensive stuff goes, is kind of the exact opposite of turning a quick triple play.

