All hail the Nationals' incredible offense

The end of one month and beginning of another may be arbitrary endpoints within a six-month baseball season, but it’s also a convenient time to put down a marker and take stock of what we’ve seen thus far. Eric Thames is setting the league on fire. The Yankees might be for real, and the Orioles continue to find a way no matter who is in their starting rotation. The Astros are as good as we thought they were. The Cubs’ first month as defending World Series Champions was fine, but unspectacular. The Rockies and Diamondbacks could rewrite the script in the NL West. The Giants, Mets, Royals and Blue Jays are all in serious trouble.

None of that is what we’re here to discuss in this week’s Hitting Report. Instead, we’re here to talk about this.

View photos

And also this.

View photos

This, too.

View photos

The Nationals offense is an unstoppable force. It put an exclamation point on a standout April by scoring 23 runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday that featured a 6-for-6, three-homer, 10-RBI day from Anthony Rendon, who has been no better than the team’s eighth-best hitter this season. The wrecking ball that is the Nationals offense has yet to find something it cannot destroy.

The team did suffer a big blow over the weekend when Adam Eaton tore his ACL, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Eaton had been everything the Nationals could have hoped when they sent a package of prospects headlined by Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the White Sox for the 28-year-old outfielder this winter. Eaton posted a .297/.393/.462 slash line before the injury, setting the table for Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman. There’s a reason why they’re the top three in the majors in RBI, and it’s not only because they’ve combined for 25 homers. Eaton scored 24 runs and stole three bases, giving a powerful heart of a batting order the perfect complement at the top. There’s no doubt that the Nats will miss Eaton in a big way.

And yet, the offense should still be machine.

It all starts with Harper. Find the league’s best offenses, and you will invariably find one hitter in the middle of it all. That hitter almost certainly has a ton of power, and his presence makes things easier for everyone else in the lineup. The players who hit in front of him get more fastballs because pitchers don’t want walk hitters before facing him. Those who hit behind him get ample RBI opportunities, and he does plenty of work for them in softening up the pitcher. For a recent example, just ask the 2017 Red Sox how much more challenging life is at the plate without David Ortiz in the middle of the order. The remaining faces this season are all the same, but their production isn’t quite there without Ortiz.

That hitter for Washington is, of course, Harper. He finished April hitting .391/.509/.772 with nine homers, eight doubles, 26 RBI and more walks (22) than strikeouts (20). With Harper back to his MVP ways of two seasons ago, the Nationals can’t help but be among the best offenses in the league. It’s the other parts that have helped push them over the hump.

Read More