Guardiola fires back at Conte: Everybody spends money... even Chelsea

The Italian pointed out how much money the Manchester clubs spent last summer, and has now been reminded about his own team's recent history

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Antonio Conte after the Chelsea boss said his achievements this season prove that money does not count for everything.

Conte’s side are on course to win the Premier League title this season and the Italian raised eyebrows when singling out the two Manchester clubs' spending habits, saying, “this season isn't the only season both Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money. Look at the past”.

Chelsea have been one of the most successful clubs in England since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over in 2003 and set about bringing in some of the world’s best players and managers.

That is something fresh in Guardiola’s mind, and the Catalan was also quick to point out that he has already won the Champions League at Barcelona with a squad that cost “zero”.

“I played with Barcelona and won the Champions League with eight guys growing from the academy,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Zero cost to win the Champions League, that’s happened.

“But all the clubs are going to spend a lot of money and you cannot forget all the players that Chelsea have that cost a lot of money.

“People think that just City spend money but all the clubs around the world, in Spain, Germany, England and Italy, they spend a lot of money.

“This summer it is going to happen again. Here spends more money than the other countries because of the media, who pay a lot of money to decide when we are going to play. That’s why there is a little bit more here.”

He then added pointedly: “But all around the world there is a lot of money to spend, even Chelsea.”