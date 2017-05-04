Gregg Popovich on Tony Parker’s injury: ‘It’s not good’

Tony Parker left the Spurs’ Game 2 win over the Rockets with an apparent knee injury, and it didn’t look good. But that’s just my outside assessment.

How is Parker’s injury?

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich:

It’s not good.

They can play Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili at point guard, but the Spurs like to use those two together. Mills’ isn’t the most natural distributor, and Ginobili complements him as a secondary playmaker. Relying on only Mills and Ginobili at point guard would mean staggering their minutes.

Mills has improved at playing without a secondary playmaker (Boris Diaw also filled the role last year), and Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge work in a lot of isolation. San Antonio has selectively chosen the minutes Mills plays without the safety net of Ginobili, but that time has gone well. If Parker is out, entrusting Mills to initiate the offense against Houston’s starters might be the best of less-than-ideal options.

The Spurs can also insert Dejounte Murray into the rotation, but he’s an erratic rookie. That’s a scary proposition in the playoffs.