Gregg Popovich on President Trump: 'Embarrassing... Dangerous to our institutions'

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sounded off on President Trump in his pre-game press conference.

Popovich was asked by a reporter, "Do you get distracted by what's happening in the outside world?"

Popovich responded by alluding to President Trump's behavior.

"Absolutely It's interesting you would ask that, because usually things happen in the world and you go to work and you have your family and your friends and you do what you do. To this day, I feel like there's a cloud, a pall over the whole country in a paranoid, surreal sort of way. It's got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election, it has to do with the way one individual conducts himself and that's embarrassing, it's dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be."

"For this individual, he's in a game show. Everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things, it's a ruse. Disingenuous, cynical."

Watch Popovich's comments below:

• Will Warriors-Spurs Save The NBA Playoffs?

This is not the first time Popovich has spoken out against Trump. The Spurs coach was critical against Trump after the election in November and shortly after the inauguration.

The Spurs open the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Arena in Oakland.