Gregg Popovich calls out LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs after 36-point loss to Warriors (VIDEO)

Dane Carbaugh

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was mad after Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and for good reason. With Kawhi Leonard out the Spurs didn’t stand a chance at Oracle. The road team wound up getting blown out, 136-100. LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight points.

After the game, Popovich took to the podium to speak with reporters and he did not hold back. He snapped at one reporter, then quickly tore his own team apart.

Pop pointed out Aldridge, saying he needed to carry more of the load against the Spurs and that just about every Spurs player outside of Jonathon Simmons didn’t show up.

Via Twitter:






Game 3 isn’t until Saturday back in Texas. No word yet on if Leonard will take the floor, but I think there’s some serious concern at this point whether bringing him back will have any swing on the outcome of the series.