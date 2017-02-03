Greg Cosell's Super Bowl Preview: Patriots D has specific challenges, including defending Julio Jones

There are some critical matchup elements between the Atlanta Falcons’ offense and New England Patriots’ defense in Super Bowl LI that bear watching.

A lot has been made of what the Patriots will try to take away from the Falcons’ offense in this game. The more accurate question is how will the Patriots match up to certain Falcons’ personnel groupings, and of course receiver Julio Jones? I’ll look at the Jones matchup in depth later in this post, but first I want to discuss a specific matchup issue I assume the Patriots have been planning for.

The Falcons are very multiple with personnel packages, and using different formations from all personnel. One personnel grouping the Falcons like to use is “21,” with two running backs and one tight end. That creates issues for the Patriots, because they don’t use a conventional front seven with seven linebackers and defensive linemen most plays. They like to use “big nickel,” with five defensive backs including three safeties. Last week when the Steelers used three tight ends, the Patriots still matched up with five defensive backs (the Falcons will likely try some “13” personnel too with one back and three tight ends).

When the Steelers went to “21” personnel, however, the Patriots matched up with four defensive linemen and three linebackers, something they don’t do often. It’s worth watching what the Patriots do in this game, because they’ll see a lot of “21.” It’s a question of how the Patriots feel they can stop the run game. Can they do it with their “big nickel” package, or go away from the grouping that is has been a staple of their defense all season? And will they play a single-high safety and an extra defender in the box, or use two deep safeties – to give extra attention to Jones – and hope they can stop the run with their front seven? That’s a critical element to this game.

Another problem is the Falcons use “21” personnel and then line up in different formations. It can be a passing group for them. Here’s the second play of Atlanta’s second possession in the NFC championship game, out of “21.” The Falcons went to an empty set and Mohamed Sanu was open on an out route against the void in “Cover 2” zone.

View photos (NFL.com screen shot) More

View photos (NFL.com screen shot) More

View photos (NFL.com screen shot) More

View photos (NFL.com screen shot) More

The Patriots have to figure out how to match up against running backs Devonta Freeman or Tevin Coleman when the Falcons come out in “21” personnel but then split the backs out wide. They’ve had a lot of success doing that, because both backs are good receivers. My sense is the Patriots will match safety Devin McCourty against the backs in those instances and not use a linebacker, but we’ll have to see. Bill Belichick often does things you don’t expect.

Read More