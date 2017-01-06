Greg Cosell's Playoffs Preview: Steelers have three stars, and another emerging weapon too

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is dangerous because of their three superstars: quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown. We all know about them.

Late in the season, a new dimension started to emerge. Slot receiver Eli Rogers now presents a very, very tough matchup for defenses as well, like they didn’t have enough to worry about already.

Rogers doesn’t have the name recognition of the Steelers’ “Big Three,” but he could be a huge factor in the playoffs. Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, The Dolphins will likely match up slot cornerback Bobby McCain to Rogers. That matchup won’t get the headlines that Roethlisberger, Bell and Brown do, but how the Dolphins handle that will be very important in the outcome of the game.

Rogers came on late in the season (he had 220 yards in Pittsburgh’s final three games, about 37 percent of his season total of 594 yards), and Roethlisberger seemed to have more confidence in him as Rogers showed he had the ability to win one-on-one matchups in the slot. Rogers also helped clear things out for Brown, which we’ll break down in a moment.

Here are a couple plays that show how Rogers can beat cornerbacks if they’re matched in man coverage on him. Against the Ravens in Week 16, Rogers was in the slot, the Ravens went “man free blitz” with safety Eric Weddle as the edge blitzer, and cornerback Jerraud Powers was matched against Rogers. With a six-man protection, Rogers beat Powers to the inside on a crossing route and had room to run for 39 yards.

This was an impressive route, from Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rogers was matched against cornerback Josh Shaw in Cincinnati’s “2 man” look (which basically is man coverage with two deep safeties – this might be an important defensive look for Sunday’s game too). Rogers ran a great stick-nod route to beat Shaw and scored a 24-yard touchdown.

