Greg Cosell's NFL Draft preview: Running backs highlight Day 2 and 3 sleepers

Day two of the NFL draft will feature Dalvin Cook, among other good players who did not go in the first round.

There are plenty of running backs after Cook who will go on the second and third days of the draft who jumped out to me as I watched film. It’s a very deep position in this draft.

This isn’t a list of the 10 best players available after the first round (read Eric Edholm’s list of best available here), but 10 of the players who stood out when I watched film. These are some favorite prospects of mine who will go on the second and third day, players you can keep an eye out for as you watch the rest of the draft unfold:

TENNESSEE RB ALVIN KAMARA

Kamara was a popular name among draft analysts, and there’s a lot to like about his game. He’s got good size, and is fluid and smooth with an easy change of direction and a slashing running style. There’s good natural quickness and short area burst through the point of attack. He has the ability to get through small creases at the point of attack, which is crucial in the NFL. You can see that on this touchdown against Alabama:

View photos (YouTube.com/BamaFootball) More

Kamara also provides multiple receiving options too. He has good hands and can detach from the formation.

Kamara has drawbacks. He runs too high at times and fumbles are a significant concern. However, Kamara can be a primary back in an offense that uses a high percentage of “11” personnel with one back, one tight end and three receivers. I don’t think he’s a foundation back – you’re not going to set your offense through him, like an Ezekiel Elliott or even how the Jacksonville Jaguars will presumably use Leonard Fournette – but he can be a good back. Durability will be a concern, though.

OHIO STATE RB/WR CURTIS SAMUEL

I think Tyreek Hill’s success last season makes Samuel a very intriguing prospect. My feeling is that Samuel ultimately transitions as a receiver and not a running back, but he gives an offense outstanding alignment versatility in the backfield and as a slot receiver, like Hill did with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.